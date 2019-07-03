It can sometimes seem that the Fourth of July is less about the fireworks in the sky and more about the fireworks on the plate. After the grill's aw-worthy performance is the grand finale: dessert. And what a spectacle it can be with Fourth of July red, white and blue dessert recipes. On the Fourth of July, deliver a dessert you'd salute.

With the plethora of fresh berries hitting their ripe stride in July, it won't be too difficult to throw together a patriotic plate. Simply smear buttercream frosting or whipped cream over a red velvet base and sprinkle the swirly tops with red and blue berries. Alternate yogurt and berries for a patriotic trifle. Stock up on star shaped cookie cutters and sprinkles to shower cookies and cakes. Your Fourth of July dessert display will rival your local Fire Department's showing of fireworks.

Fire up the grill and smack a few burgers, hotdogs and countless ears of corn on it. Toss your potato salad in sour cream and serve a hefty amount of ruffled chips alongside it. But save some room and consider dinner an appetizer this year. When it comes to Independence Day celebrations it's all about dessert.

Melanie's Monster Cookie Bars A Farmgirl's Dabbles Candy makes the most of every holiday, changing up their color hue to match the celebrations ahead. Keep an eye out for Fourth of July M&Ms to add to your confections. A Farmgirl's Dabbles adds them to Monster Cookies. Cookie bars, I salute you.

Red Velvet 4th of July Cupcakes Your Cup of Cake Red velvet is naturally the chosen dessert for the Fourth of July. All it takes is cake mix and a few additional ingredients to get in the dessert spirit. Your Cup of Cake makes this Americana cupcake recipe straightforward and straight up delicious.

Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries Dessert Now Dinner Later If you don't care to spend too much time in the kitchen preparing dessert but still want to deliver something that's delicious, you can count on Dessert Now Dinner Later's Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries. All you need are fresh strawberries, cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla extract and blueberries. That's it. Enjoy your picnic!

4th of July Cake Roll Taste and Tell Blog If you're looking to wow your guests, bring out something a little more technical. Taste and Tell's red, white and blue cake roll is practically hypnotic. The cake construction might seem intimidating but the detailed instructions will walk you through it so your dessert display can actually live up to grand finale status.

No-Bake Strawberry Blueberry Trifle Natasha's Kitchen Have dessert on the picnic table in 30 minutes. This red, white and blue trifle requires no baking time so all you have to do is whip the frosting, prepare a simple syrup, assemble and dig in. Natasha's Kitchen even arranges the berries in a proud star atop the trifle, making this dessert prime Instagram content.

Strawberry Jell-O Poke Cake Something Swanky While you're taking a Fourth of July dip in your pool, make sure your cake is soaking too. Except not in chlorine, but in Strawberry Jell-O. Something Swanky walks you through this poke cake so you can have something impressive and delicious served after all those hotdogs.

4th of July Tie Dyed White Chocolate Fudge Taste and Tell Blog There's nothing cuter than these red, white and blue fudge blocks. Fudge! You're showing up to the Fourth of July celebrations with homemade fudge that happens to be of the patriotic variety. The dessert display isn't a Great American Bake Off competition, but, like, you win. Up your dessert game and show off your skills with help from Taste and Tell.

Patriotic Chocolate Chip Cookies Cookies and Cups You can't go wrong with chocolate chip cookies. They're warm and inviting. With the assist from red and blue food coloring, you might want to pledge allegiance to cookie dough. Cookies and Cups' red, white and blue recipe is easy to achieve.

No Bake Pull Apart Cheesecake Mom on Timeout Is it even Fourth of July without a cake that's decorated as the flag? Probably not. Don't miss out on the opportunity to fit strawberries and blueberries into the stripes and stars display. Mom on Timeout's No Bake Pull Apart Cheesecake is a great canvas for your berry flag.

Brownie & Fruit Kebabs Mel's Kitchen Cafe Red, white, blue and brownies. Have it all with Mel's Kitchen Cafe's kebabs that include strawberries, blueberries, marshmallows and brownies. If you're planning on making these for your Fourth of July barbecue, please consider extending me an invite. Thank you in advance.

4th of July Slab Pie Dessert Now Dinner Later You didn't think we'd get through this red, white and blue dessert roundup without including a pie, did you? Can you even have a Fourth of July party absent of this flakey pastry? I think it's against the law. Invite Dessert Now Dinner Later's slab pie to your picnic to avoid jail time. (Just kidding.)

Red, White & Blue Layered Finger Jell-O Brown Eyed Baker Say hello to Jell-O. Take stripes to the next level with this jiggly dessert by Brown Eyed Baker.

Summer Berry Tart The Comfort of Cooking For your swanky Fourth of July soiree, show up with a sugar coated dessert. Raspberry red, pastry cream white, and blueberry blue are a lifestyle guru's way to express patriotism. The Comfort of Cooking will help you achieve this aesthetically pleasing tart, perfect for your Fourth of July Instagram content.

Fourth of July Lemon Bundt Cakes My Baking Addiction Summer is lemonade season. But the zesty and sweet flavor extends beyond the glass. Lemon bundt cakes deliver on that beloved summer taste. My Baking Addiction tops it with whipped cream and red and blue berries for a Fourth of July twist.

Gluten-Free Almond Cake with Berries on Top Cookie + Cake This gluten free cake by Cookie + Kate will have you asking for seconds, pretty please, with berries on top! And all the berries on top you shall have!