It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas... like, a lot a lot. In fact, Christmas is in just a few days, so it's safe to say many people are fully feeling the holiday spirit. One place that many will likely be spreading their Christmas cheer very shortly? Instagram, of course — because what's a holiday without social media content? If you're planning on partaking in a few Instagrams this Christmas, though, you'll definitely need some sort of funny Christmas Instagram caption to go with your photo.

Since captions are often the most difficult part of posting an Instagram (be honest: how many times have you let a photo sit in drafts for days, only to eventually just pick a couple of relevant emojis because you can't think of anything else?), I've taken the liberty of gathering some Christmas-themed quotes that you can use for captions this year. Pick a few that you like and save them in the notes app on your phone for easy access this holiday — you can thank me later.

"Santa Claus has the right idea. Visit people only once a year." - Victor Borge

"Christmas is a time when everybody wants his past forgotten and his present remembered." - Phyllis Diller

"Next to a circus there ain’t nothing that packs up and tears out faster than the Christmas spirit." - Frank McKinney Hubbard

"Christmas is a state of mind and that special feeling that only comes with an empty bank account." - Melanie White

"That's the true spirit of Christmas; people being helped by people other than me." - Jerry Seinfeld

"Let’s be naughty and save Santa the trip." - Gary Allan

"As popular as Christmas is, it would be even bigger if it had vampires." - Andy Borowitz

"Christmas is a time when kids tell Santa what they want and adults pay for it. Deficits are when adults tell the government what they want and their kids pay for it." - Richard Lamm

"I bought my brother some gift-wrap for Christmas. I took it to the Gift Wrap department and told them to wrap it, but in a different print so he would know when to stop unwrapping." - Steven Wright

"One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas day. Don’t clean it up too quickly." - Andy Rooney

"What I don't like about office Christmas parties is looking for a job the next day." - Phyllis Diller

"I love Christmas. I receive a lot of wonderful presents I can’t wait to exchange." - Henny Youngman

"The one thing women don't want to find in their stockings on Christmas morning is their husband." - Joan Rivers

"I was going to exchange my brother one time after Christmas, but my mom would never tell me where he came from." - Melanie White

"A lovely thing about Christmas is that it’s compulsory, like a thunderstorm, and we all go through it together." – Garrison Keillor

"Love the giver more than the gift." - Brigham Young