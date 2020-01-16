Cooking at home can be fun and good for you, but it can also save you money, make life easier, and meals tastier. These genius things for your kitchen on Amazon could actually save you at least $100 by helping you save time and reduce waste.

With my picks, like reusable sponge cloths and kitchen towels, you can stop throwing away sponges and paper towels. No need to buy sparkling water any longer when you can make your own at home with a SodaStream, too.

Or, you could grow your own herbs right in your kitchen rather than buying the expensive packaged ones at the store. You might also try my wine stopper pick that lets you enjoy a glass one week and then another glass two weeks later and still have wine tasting as delicious as the day it was opened.

Below, you'll also find storage containers that keep produce fresher longer, reusable storage bags that replace plastic sandwich bags forever, and a bottle emptying kit to help you get every last drop of your favorite condiments and dressings.

All of these products are basically easy kitchen hacks that you can grab right now on Amazon. Read on for these genius kitchen tools that will save you time and money.

1. An Immersion Blender That’s More Compact & Versatile Than Countertop Blenders Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick Immersion Blender $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Every kitchen needs a good immersion blender, and this slim one is powerful, yet takes up minimal room in a drawer. With eight speeds, this blender can make soups, smoothies, and more. It also comes with whisk and milk frother attachments for beating eggs, whipping cream, or making lattes. It's highly rated with more than 4,000 reviews, and one shopper raved, "Best Stick Blender we have owned!" Plus, an immersion blender is a little bit cheaper than most conventional countertop blenders and way more compact.

2. Get Every Last Drop Of Your Favorite Condiments With This Bottle Emptying Kit Flip-it! Bottle Emptying Kit $14 | Amazon See on Amazon You no longer have to struggle to get the last of the ketchup out of a bottle. A clever bottle emptying kit makes it easy to get every last drop of your favorite condiments with a specially designed bottle cap that flips the bottle. It is reusable and built to last for years. One reviewer raved, "This is the best invention since post-it notes! Absolutely love it!!!!"

3. Make Your Own Espresso Drinks At Home With This Stovetop Moka Pot Primula Aluminum Espresso Maker $12 | Amazon See on Amazon A classic aluminum espresso maker helps you make great espresso drinks at home quickly. This one is easy to use and clean, and it makes espresso in just three to five minutes. Choose from several sizes, ranging from one to 12 cups; just keep in mind the "cup" size refers to espresso-size cups not your standard 8-ounce cup. Or, if you're looking for cold brew, try this cold brew maker to make it at home, too.

4. This Electric Frother That Heats & Makes Foamy Milk For The Ultimate Cafe Experience HadinEEon Electric Milk Frother $49 | Amazon See on Amazon An electric milk frother will seriously upgrade your morning caffeine routine, and this one with more than 1,900 reviews this one can heat and froth milk for lattes and cappuccinos. Prefer iced lattes? This pick also froths cold milk. Other features to love include a stainless steel jug with an easy-to-clean nonstick coating and a well-designed spout for easy pouring. With this in your kitchen, you won't even want to leave your house for coffee, and you especially won't want to spend $5 on that coffee drink you can now make at home.

5. An Instant Pot So You Don’t Have The Excuse Of Ordering In Because You’re Too Tired To Cook Instant Pot Duo 60 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker (6-Qt.) $49 | Amazon See on Amazon If you don't have an Instant Pot electric cooker yet, what are you waiting for? This best-selling multi-cooker, with more than 25,000 emphatic reviews, replaces up to seven kitchen appliances, including a pressure cooker, slow cooker, and rice cooker. It'll help you cook one-pot meals up to 70% faster, and there are millions of recipes online to support the beloved appliance, as well as dozens of cookbooks in the Instant Pot community. One reviewer wrote, "I really love this appliance. I have replaced my rice cooker and egg cooker, and put my large crock pot into storage. This thing does all those things and more. [...] The stainless steel pot is so much easier to clean than my crock pot, both in the sink and the dishwasher. I think I will be using my Instant Pot at least once a week for a long time."

6. An Indoor Garden So You Can Grow Herbs Right In Your Kitchen AeroGarden Classic 9 Elite-Stainless Steel Garden $233 | Amazon See on Amazon A smart hydroponic garden brings fresh herbs into your kitchen and takes the guesswork out of keeping them alive. This kit has everything you need to get growing without soil, and it reminds you when to water or add plant food to your garden — genius. And when you need to harvest your herbs, use this herb keeper to help keep them fresh longer.

7. These Airtight Containers Keep Leftovers Fresher Longer Bayco Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids (12 Lids, 12 Containers) $40 | Amazon See on Amazon For versatility in the kitchen, it's hard to beat a set of glass storage containers. These 12 containers are made of BPA-free borosilicate glass, which is durable and safe to use in the microwave, oven, freezer, and dishwasher Just know the lids aren't oven or microwave safe though and while they can be dish-washed, the manufacturer advises hand-washing to help them last longer. They come in multiple sizes, ranging from 1.6-cup capacity to 4.1-cup capacity. Plus, the rubber rings lining the plastic lids make them leakproof, too.

8. These Reusable Silicone Bags You Can Even Cook With Lemason Reusable Silicone Bags (Set Of 8) $36 | Amazon See on Amazon This set of reusable silicone bags offer all the convenience of plastic zip-top bags without the waste. You can store food in these bags or even cook in them; they're safe to use in the microwave, oven, boiling or hot water for sous vide, and the freezer. Plus, the airtight seal on the four medium and four large bags keeps food fresh for longer.

9. These Produce Storage Containers Help Preserve Fresh Fruits & Veggies Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver Food Storage Containers (Set Of 3) $27 | Amazon See on Amazon With more than 1,100 reviews, shoppers love these highly-rated dishwasher-safe and BPA-free produce storage containers for extending the life of their fresh fruits and vegetables. The vent filters regulate the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide to prevent food from spoiling, so you're not wasting produce. One reviewer wrote, "I can't believe it but it works! I have three week old blackberries that are still fresh! I'm such a believer now."

10. A Set Of Reusable Paper Towels So You’ll Literally Stop Throwing Money Away Mioeco Reusable Unpaper Towels (Pack Of 10) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon These reusable unpaper towels made of organic cotton replace common paper towels but also are more effective at cleaning up household messes. One reviewer wrote, "These cloth unpaper towels are surprisingly absorptive compared to paper - I mean, truly, they put paper to shame." Plus, they're machine-washable, which means you might never have to buy paper towels again.

11. A Pair Of Vacuum Seal Stoppers That Keep Wine Fresher Longer GiniHome Stainless Steel Vacuum Wine Stoppers (Set Of 2) $23 | Amazon See on Amazon These vacuum wine stoppers can keep an opened bottle fresh with an airtight seal for up to two weeks. The set of two stoppers are also conveniently dishwasher safe and work for red wines, white wines. Customers have even had success using these stoppers on sparkling wines. One reviewer wrote, "We were out of the country for 2 weeks. When we came back, we thought the Champagne would be flat but NO! Amazing enough it was still alive and bubbly, and we joyously finished off the bottle."

12. These Dishwasher-Safe and Machine-Washable Cloths That Can Replace Sponges Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths (Pack Of 10) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon With more than 1,300 positive reviews, these absorbent sponge cloths absorb more than 20 times their weight, and they're durable enough to clean up tough messes. These machine-washable cloths are a great alternative to both paper towels and dishcloths. Each cellulose-cotton cloth can be reused at least 50 times and is compostable when done.

13. Help Your Cheese Last Longer With These Special Wax Storage Bags Formaticum Cheese Storage Bags (Pack Of 15) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon You know when you buy a nice cheese and the remaining wedge hardens in the fridge after it's been opened? These wax-coated cheese storage bags prevent that from happening by regulating humidity to keep your cheese fresher up to three times longer. With a dedicated section on each bag to label and date the cheese, you'll never lose track.

14. A SodaStream Machine To Make Seltzer At A Fraction Of The Price SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker $90 | Amazon See on Amazon Invest in a sparkling water maker, and you'll quickly see how much you save when you stop buying cans or single-use bottles of seltzer. This one even allows you to customize your water with three carbonation levels, and you can add SodaStream fruit flavors. One shopper wrote, "This is my fav kitchen gadget of all time! I absolutely love this machine. Saving tons of money [on] seltzer and soda and I don’t have to carry all that stuff into the house anymore."

15. A Salad Dressing Maker To Easily Make Your Own At Home Whiskware Salad Dressing Shaker With BlenderBall $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Making your own salad dressing is cheaper, fresher, and can even be healthier than store-bought, and it's also pretty easy with this dressing shaker with a BlenderBall. The whisk ball thoroughly mixes your dressings and marinades, and the measurement markings on the side of the leakproof, BPA-free bottle are convenient for measuring out ingredients. Reviewers love that their dressings stay mixed throughout a meal for up to an hour.

16. A Bread Box That Keeps Bread Fresher Longer Prep Solutions By Progressive Expandable Bread Keeper With Adjustable Air Vent $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Store nearly any loaf of bread in this expandable bread keeper and have it last longer. With an air vent you can adjust to your bread's needs and its own durable cutting board, you'll have everything you need to keep bread fresh and delicious. This bread container has a 4.1-star rating after more than 2,000 reviews. One reviewer wrote than this is "a must for bakers of bread loaves," but it works equally well for store-bought bread.