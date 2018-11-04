13 Genius Kitchen Tools From Target You Can Get For Under $20 Right Now
If your "adult" kitchen situation is not all that different than the hot plate and single fork situation you had going on in your dorm room, it's time to turn it up. Luckily, there are tons of genius kitchen tools you can get from Target for under $20, which means that you're out of excuses! It's time to adultify your kitchen — I promise the money will be worth the pride you feel when you have enough forks to offer all of your friends, and a storage container to store left overs and a toaster that isn't also a fire hazard.
It's actually a lot easier than you thought it would be to jazz up your kitchen and make it more functional, more useful and more mature. I can easily say that the biggest difference between my non-functional kitchen set up that left me in a constant state of having to order food or eat out, and the kitchen set up that I have now is just a few key gadgets that I likely got on sale at Target.
So if you too have a habit of going to Target to get one thing, and coming back with ten other things, start making it a habit to let one of those other things be something from the kitchen aisle. In no time, you'll have the adult kitchen of your dreams. Here are the best kitchen steals for under $20.
Food Storage Kit
Stor-All Solutions Food Storage Container set Clear Gray 12 Pc
$19.99
Part of being an adult is having containers that you can store cooked food in. Save money and time by saving your left overs!
Silverware Set
Jovita 20pc Silverware Set - Threshold
$19.99
Having more than one fork will feel like a luxury if that's what you're used to. Enjoy having a proper set and invite some friends over for a meal.
Measuring Cups
KitchenAid Measuring Cups Aqua Sky
$4.49
Personally, I think that fun, bright colors makes baking more fun. Plus, at this price, these are a total steal.
Mason Jar
$2.40
This is technically a Halloween product, but if you're going to can food, why not make it cute and festive year-round?
Mini Waffle Maker
$8.99
This mini waffle maker is super affordable and small enough to stow away if you don't want to use it everyday.
Toaster
KitchenSmith by BELLA 2 Slice Toaster
$9.99
This teeny tiny toaster does the trick without taking up too much counter space, which makes it perfect for any kitchen.
Insulated Water Bottle
Contigo 20oz Couture Thermalock Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$17.99
It's super important to have a trusty reusable water bottle, and this chic one will keep your water hot or cold, however you like it.
Non-stick Fry Pan
T-fal C51905 Simply Cook Nonstick Dishwasher Safe Cookware 10" Fry Pan
$11.99
Having a durable non-stick pan on hand is a non-negotiable kitchen item. And if you're not great at washing dishes by hand, no stress as this pan is dishwasher safe.
Wine Stopper
Halloween Skull Bottle Stopper Black - Hyde and Eek! Boutique
$3.20
Never waste another bottle of wine due to poor storage! Use this adorably spooky wine stopper to save unfinished bottles.
Food Scale
Taylor Digital 11lb Glass Top Food Scale Black
$15.49
If you want to get more serious about your cooking and baking game, you'll want to add this scale to your kitchen arsenal. It's lightweight, easy to both use and store, and helps you get as precise as can be.
Rolling Pin
Marble Rolling Pin with Wood Handles - Threshold
$14.99
Every kitchen needs a rolling pin, but that doesn't mean it needs to be boring. Make your kitchen game look chic with this marble themed gadget.
Non-Stick Mat
Mrs. Anderson's Non-Stick Silicone U.S. Half Size Baking Mat
$14.99
This mat is a must-have! It makes baking and roasting so neat and so easy. You can bake cookies on it, you can bake veggies or meat on it, and it's super easy to clean up and reuse.
Pastry Blender
$12.14
If you love delicate pastries like croissants, you need to have this pastry blender in your kitchen. It allows you to cut up butter without heating it up which makes for the flakiest pastries ever.