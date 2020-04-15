Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle: two royal style icons with impeccable taste. Thrust into the life of British aristocracy, they each were tasked with learning to adapt to conservative dress codes and historical fashion rules. Thankfully, both royals decided to use the opportunity to push some boundaries and appeal to changing generations. And as such, the duo quickly became two of the most beloved names across the globe. To be fair, they do have unique style aesthetics, with the Duchess of Cambridge erring on the conservative side and the former Duchess of Sussex taking more risks with color and style. But Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle match outfits on many occasions as well, which is a treat to witness for royal style fans.

Whether in black-tie gowns or off-duty denim, the two have certainly drawn inspiration from one another when it comes to fashion. Middleton from Markle, Markle from Middleton, they throw casual nods to each other through dress, which has made them quite the royal fashion pair.

Ahead, find the best twinning moments between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. There are navy and green tartan plaids, little black dresses, casual nautical-inspired pants, and more. And hey, you might even pick out an outfit or two to add to your very own royal-inspired wardrobe this Spring and beyond.

Navy and Green Tartan Getty Images Middleton visited Scotland in January 2019 wearing a plaid Alexander McQueen dress that was quite reminiscent of Markle’s coat from Burberry that she wore in Edinburgh in 2018.

Asymmetrical Necklines Getty Images In 2018, Markle attended a Women’s Empowerment reception, wearing a black dress from Black Halo with an asymmetrical neckline. Later that year, Middleton chose a similarly lined black dress from Roland Mouret, though hers boasted long sleeves instead of short.

Yellow Dresses Getty Images For Wimbledon in 2018, Middleton slipped into a bright yellow sheath dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Similarly, Markle opted for the same tone and silhouette when attending the “Your Commonwealth” Youth Seminar in Brandon Maxwell earlier that year.

Jeans and a Blazer Getty Images In October 2018, Markle chose a plaid blazer from her bestie Serena Williams, while on her Australian tour. She paired it with a button-down shirt and jeans. Middleton, too, is often seen in the off-duty uniform, most similarly when she slipped into a Smythe plaid blazer and black skinny jeans for a visit to the Basildon Sporting Village in Essex that same month.

Nautical Pants Getty Images Both Markle and Middleton have indulged in nautical moments, with sailor-button front pants on more than one occasion. Markle chose the style from Veronica Beard when in Edinburgh, while Middleton chose a complementary look, though cropped, from L.K. Bennett that following summer.