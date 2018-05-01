Mother's Day gifts can be hard. You want to pick out something your mom is going to love, but you also want it to be something she's going to get a lot of use out of — most moms aren't looking for more trinkets that are going to take up space in their home. At the same time, though, you don't want it to be something that's boring. It can be tough to find a balance! So, when searching for the perfect gift, it's helpful focus on what your mom genuinely loves. If she really loves fashion, organize a shopping day you two can spend together. If she really loves to travel, look at inexpensive getaways you and your siblings can chip in for. And if she loves to cook, bake, or just be in the kitchen in general, you can get her something towards that end. Luckily, these Mother's Day gift ideas for foodie moms will help you take the guesswork out of figuring out what to get.

Buying gifts for a foodie actually isn't too difficult. There are tons of options out there, from stores that offer luxury kitchen items if you want to get her something big, to smaller shops where you can buy your mom some really good pantry staples. The list below offers gift ideas for everyone, no matter how much you want to spend. There are some luxe gifts if you want to splurge on your mama this year (or go in for a group gift with your siblings!), as well as smaller items you'll be able to afford without going crazy. Check out these perfect foodie gifts for Mother's Day, and don't forget the card, too.

1 Recycled Bamboo Colander and Pour Bowl Set Food52 Recycled Bamboo Colander and Pour Bowl Set, $38, Food52 A colander on its own sounds boring, but this is definitely no boring kitchen tool. You can strain with the colander, and then keep that leftover liquid to use for recipes if needed (like how you sometimes need to reserve pasta water). You can also use these two items separately, meaning it's really like a 3-in-1 gift.

2 Mini Gardens Garden Drop-In Kits, $30-$50, Food52 Any true foodie prefers to grow their own veggies, fruits, and herbs whenever possible. These little gardening kits let your mom start to grow them indoors, and then she can transplant them outside when they're ready. It's just a fun and interesting process, and these make great, lasting presents.

3 Gourmand Box Box Fox Gourmand Box, $120, Box Fox If your mom is Italian or just loves pasta, get her the Gourmand box from Box Fox. It includes a terrific pasta cookbook, pasta sauce, a beautiful gold ladle, a pasta cutter, and olive oil. It's perfect for the mom who wants to try making her own pasta.

4 A Portable Table Food52 Table In A Bag, $49, Food52 If your mom loves going on picnics or heading to the beach, this makes a really cute gift. It's basically a beautiful little wooden table in an easy-to-carry pouch. That way, she can always display her delicious food in a super luxe way.

5 Nesting Bowl Set Food52 Bamboo 7-Piece Nesting Bowl Set, $70, Food52 Anyone who cooks a lot knows that they can never have enough nesting bowls. These are really beautiful and colorful, and they're great as prep bowls or as serving bowls.

6 SMEG '50s Style Electric Kettle Nordstrom SMEG '50s Style Electric Kettle, $129.95, Nordstrom How adorable is this retro tea kettle? It's such a perfect gift for anyone, especially the mom who loves tea or entertaining.

7 Tiffin Tiered Storage Bowl Set Anthropologie Tiffin Tiered Storage Containers, $58-$68, Anthropologie Any mom who cooks a lot has a lot of leftovers as well. Storage containers are great, but they take up a ton of room, and it's easy to lose the lids. Enter this little set, which makes storage super simple. They're also very aesthetically pleasing, which never hurt anyone.

8 Mango Wood Cutting Board Set Nordstrom Nordstrom Mango Wood Cutting Board Set, $85, Nordstrom Cutting boards are usually a pretty good gift idea for the person who loves to cook. They do need to be replaced every once in a while, so even she already has a bunch, these are helpful to get. The storage element here sets this gift apart from other options.

9 Mother Nature Box Mouth Mother Nature Box, $56.50, Mouth Want to get your mom something to snack on? If she's big on healthy eating, this box is a great idea. It includes a whole bunch of delicious, healthy snacks: dried cherries, a granola bar, New World Granola, popcorn, organic trail mix, raw wildflower honey sticks, bluebird herbal tea, and pumpkin seeds. It's a really beautiful box she'll definitely appreciate.

10 Anova Sous Vide Bluetooth Precision Cooker Target Anova Sous Vide Bluetooth Precision Cooker, $109, Target If your foodie mom doesn't already have a sous vide cooker, she probably really wants one. This kitchen tool cooks food to the precise temperature and tenderness every time, and is amazing for cooking meat especially.

11 Maggie Louise Mother's Day Chocolate Box Williams-Sonoma Maggie Louise Mother's Day Chocolate Box, $49.95, Williams-Sonoma Want to keep it classic? You can't go wrong with a box of fancy chocolates. This one is especially pretty to look at.

12 Olivewood Salt Keeper Williams-Sonoma Olivewood Salt Keeper, $34.99, Williams-Sonoma Nothing says "I know what I'm doing in the kitchen" like having a salt keeper like this one. Sure, it's a little pricey for what's essentially a bowl, but it's a piece she'll keep out on the counter forever.

13 Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker Target Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker, $19.90, Target If your mom is big on coffee, get her this pour over coffee maker for a unique caffeine experience. It's also something really cool that she can keep out for entertaining.

14 Sfoglini Seasonal Pasta Subscription Food52 Sfoglini Seasonal Pasta Subscription, $65-$225, Food52 Give your mom the gift that keeps on giving with a food subscription box. This one is great if she loves pasta — it sends new pasta each month. You can choose between subscribing for three months, six months, or one year.

15 Easy Like Sunday Morning Box Mouth Easy Like Sunday Morning Box, $114.50, Mouth Gift your mom all the ingredients for a relaxing Sunday morning with this gorgeously curated box. It includes granola, raspberry jam, whole grain pancake mix, Vermont maple syrup, Bloody Mary mix, pickled string beans, and whole bean coffee.