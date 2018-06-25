This is a great time for badass heroines on Netflix. Of all the new movies and shows coming to Netflix this week, what stands out is the arrival of both GLOW’s second season and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Last year, GLOW won over viewers with its great, diverse female ensemble and its refreshing take on Hollywood’s sexism. The first season ended with an unexpected cliffhanger: Tammé, aka Welfare Queen, took the crown after she interrupted Debbie and Ruth’s big showdown thanks to Sam’s meddling, and Debbie and Ruth tried to figure out where they stood on their tarnished friendship. This new season will explore what’s in store for the GLOW wrestlers and their relationships with each other.

After you’re done marathoning the show, you can watch Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which features just as many inspiring on-screen heroines. This recent film continues Rey’s journey of tapping into her Jedi powers, and it also introduces the exciting new characters Rose and Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo. Plus, you get to watch Carrie Fisher reprise her iconic role as General Leia.

Of course, those two works aren't all Netflix has in store this week. Here are all the new movies and shows on the site that you absolutely need to check out.

Disney TV Animation News on YouTube The animated trilogy was adapted into a TV show last year for Disney Channel and will now make its Netflix debut.

Serially on YouTube If you’re a fan of political drama series, you’ll enjoy this Australian one. The show follows political journalist Harriet Dunkley as she uncovers secrets that threaten the safety of her city’s citizens.

Giphy Following the huge cliffhanger in Star Wars: A Force Awakens, the movie sees Rey takes on her powerful role as the remaining Jedi, while also depicting a brand new side of Kylo Ren.

Netflix on YouTube W. Kamau Bell finally gets his debut Netflix stand-up special. Given how his standup is tinged with socio-political commentary, this one naturally focuses on the current political climate.

This Netflix original reality show features 14 contestants who have to go through the same four-day selection process that the UK's World War II spies went through. The show's contestants are regular people, some who have never even held a gun before, and they have their limits tested to the extreme in this Survivor-style show.

Giphy If you can't wait for these butt-kicking heroines to return, you're in luck. They're back and you can spend the whole weekend marathoning the second season.

DreamWorksTV on YouTube DreamWorks has a brand new Netflix original show that will surely appeal to fans of The Powerpuff Girls. In this one, Audrey, Lotta, and Dot rule the neighborhood and embark on new adventures.

Netflix on YouTube Don't be fooled by its name — it's not a rom-com, it's a British thriller drama series. The show follows Leila, a teenage girl who's deeply invested in a virtual reality game, and who sets out to investigate the disappearance of her best friend. The game quickly takes over reality, making it difficult for Leila to tell what's real and what's not. If you've been eagerly awaiting new Black Mirror episodes, this'll be the perfect show to watch in the meantime.

Publicis Conseil on YouTube Netflix has plenty of great crime dramas and keeps adding to its extensive list. French crime drama La Forêt is the latest one, about a teenage girl who disappears near the Ardennes Forest.

Dago Garcia Producciones on YouTube Netflix has also been adding a variety of foreign films, including this one, a Colombian comedy about a soccer-obsessed guy's misadventures.

Giphy There's something weirdly satisfying about seeing people try to replicate gorgeous cakes with disastrous results. Luckily, this weekend you can marathon plenty of new baking disasters with this brand new season.

Giphy If you're a fan of Daniel Franzese's YouTube series and similar ones, you're going to love Paquita Salas. It used to be a web series, but Netflix turned this Spanish comedy into an original show starring Brays Efe. Paquita is a publicist who is struggling to keep her celebrity clients. The last season ended with a triumph, so now it's time to see if her luck will last much longer.

Netflix on YouTube This documentary follows the lives of four young former drug addicts as they work through recovery.

Netflix on YouTube Netflix has plenty of shows and movies that will make you a bit terrified of technology. The Netflix original TAU is one to add to the list. In this flick, a young woman is kidnapped by an inventor who wants to test out his robotic AI. It's up to her to find a way to escape the horrifying smart house while enduring its torture.

animatus time on YouTube Even though Netflix has something for everyone, it's been seriously lacking some anime. Good news, though — the site is adding Last Encore this weekend.