16 Petite Sweaters That'll Keep You Cozy This Winter
Is there anything worse than slipping on what appears to be the sweater of your dreams only to be enveloped by its giant sleeves and learn that the waistband reaches your knees? It's an all-too-familiar experience for petite people, especially at a time when oversized fashion — particularly sweaters — is de rigueur (thanks, Ariana Grande). Finding perfect-fitting petite sweaters can be a challenge. Are the children's sections at Zara and Target our only hope?! (The answer is no, but they're not bad places to look either.) Luckily, there are oodles of retailers that have heard our cries and have begun to design clothing — not just sweaters — for our shorter statures.
While it's always ideal to try a clothing item on before buying it, it's not always easy to find a wide selection of petite-friendly pieces in store. In fact, my favorite, best-fitting petite pieces have been online shopping discoveries, which isn't a surprise since many brands that offer petite sizing don't always have stock in their retail stores. Shopping online also allows you to try your purchases on in the comfort of your home with other pieces from your wardrobe so you can really determine whether it's something you'd actually wear and most importantly, actually fits you.
Here are 16 petite sweaters that'll keep you cozy this winter (without swallowing your body whole).
Loft Petite Cable Tunic Sweater
Sizes XS - L
This bold yellow cable sweater from Loft will brighten up the dreariest of winter days.
Caslon Convertible Cowl Neck Sweater
Sizes XXS - L
You can wear this sweater as a cowl neck or off the shoulder, which basically means you're getting two pieces in one.
Lou & Grey Wafflestitch Coatigan
Sizes XS - XL
Coatigan sweaters can be a difficult piece to find for a petite person and Lou & Grey knows that, which is why their version is just the right amount of oversized without being overwhelming on your body.
Free People Too Good Pullover
Sizes XS - L
Perfect for Wednesdays or any day you feel like adding a pop of pink to your outfit.
Eloquii Short Sleeve Sweater
Sizes: 14/16 - 26/28
Wear this light sweater tucked into a skirt or with a pair of jeans. The short sleeves also makes it super petite-friendly, so you won't have to worry about rolling them up to get out of your way.
AYR The Moves Sweater
Sizes XS - XL
AYR describes this sweater as one you'd "want to be wearing when you run into your ex." It's got a deep V neckline, but won't show your bra and is casual, but sleek enough to match everything in your closet.
BackBeatRags Vintage Black Hemp Vintage Fade Sweatshirt
Sizes S/M - M/L
On the hunt for your new favorite everyday sweater? This vintage-looking sweatshirt from LA-based BackBeatRags is made out of sustainable hemp and organic cotton French terry fabric so not only is is soft AF, it's also environmentally-friendly.
3Hearts (Junior's) Women's Balloon Long Sleeve Eyelash Pullover Sweater
ICYMI, Target has the cutest clothes right now, including this sweater from 3Hearts. It's blush pink, fuzzy, and has the most adorable balloon sleeves.
Lou & Grey Fringeknit V-Neck Sweater
Sizes XS - XXL
If you're looking to step up your fuzzy or fleece sweater game, consider this fringeknit V-Neck from Lou & Grey. It's still cozy, but more fashion forward than your typical soft sweater.
n:Philanthrophy Brantley Sweater
Sizes XS - XL
This funnel neck sweater was designed to be oversized, but won't make you feel like you shrunk in size when you wear it. Bonus: 10 percent of the proceeds from this sweater (and all n:Philanthrophy items) go to children hospitals and animal shelters.
Addition Elle Pointelle Boat-Neck Sweater
Sizes: X - 4X
This sweater was meant to look sophisticated, but feel casual, meaning it's the perfect sweatshirt because you can wear it with anything and won't have to worry about it feeling itchy or uncomfortable. Pro tip: If you're worried about it looking too "relaxed," size down!
Whimsy & Row Gigi Top in Silver Mini Stripe
Sizes XS - L
This turtleneck might not keep you as warm as the others, but it's the perfect piece to layer underneath your other sweaters or easily tuck into high-waisted jeans.
Old Navy Crew-Neck Sweater for Women
Sizes XS - XXL
Take it from Coco Chanel — a striped sweater should be a staple in everyone's wardrobe. This one from Old Navy just so happens to come in a bunch of sizes and it's on sale.
Loft Petite Pointelle Open Cardigan
Sizes XS - XXL
The ideal layering piece, this swingy, ribbed cardigan with pointelle details is just the thing to throw underneath a heavier jacket or on top of a turtleneck or light sweater.
ASOS DESIGN Petite crew neck sweater in mixed animal
If you're looking to spice up your sweater collection, this sassy animal print cropped sweater should do the trick.
Forever 21 Plus Size Cropped Ruffle-Trim Sweater
Sizes: 1X - 3X
This cropped ruffle-trim sweater received rave customer reviews not only for its adorable design, but its warmth! Fashionable and functional — what else could you possibly need in a sweater?