Is there anything worse than slipping on what appears to be the sweater of your dreams only to be enveloped by its giant sleeves and learn that the waistband reaches your knees? It's an all-too-familiar experience for petite people, especially at a time when oversized fashion — particularly sweaters — is de rigueur (thanks, Ariana Grande). Finding perfect-fitting petite sweaters can be a challenge. Are the children's sections at Zara and Target our only hope?! (The answer is no, but they're not bad places to look either.) Luckily, there are oodles of retailers that have heard our cries and have begun to design clothing — not just sweaters — for our shorter statures.

While it's always ideal to try a clothing item on before buying it, it's not always easy to find a wide selection of petite-friendly pieces in store. In fact, my favorite, best-fitting petite pieces have been online shopping discoveries, which isn't a surprise since many brands that offer petite sizing don't always have stock in their retail stores. Shopping online also allows you to try your purchases on in the comfort of your home with other pieces from your wardrobe so you can really determine whether it's something you'd actually wear and most importantly, actually fits you.

Here are 16 petite sweaters that'll keep you cozy this winter (without swallowing your body whole).

Caslon Convertible Cowl Neck Sweater Caslon Convertible Cowl Neck Sweater $69 Nordstrom Sizes XXS - L Buy On Nordstrom You can wear this sweater as a cowl neck or off the shoulder, which basically means you're getting two pieces in one.

Eloquii Short Sleeve Sweater Eloquii Short Sleeve Sweater $64.90 Eloquii Sizes: 14/16 - 26/28 Buy Now On Eloquii Wear this light sweater tucked into a skirt or with a pair of jeans. The short sleeves also makes it super petite-friendly, so you won't have to worry about rolling them up to get out of your way.

AYR The Moves Sweater AYR The Moves Sweater $275 AYR Sizes XS - XL Buy On AYR AYR describes this sweater as one you'd "want to be wearing when you run into your ex." It's got a deep V neckline, but won't show your bra and is casual, but sleek enough to match everything in your closet.

BackBeatRags Vintage Black Hemp Vintage Fade Sweatshirt Vintage Black Hemp Vintage Fade Sweatshirt $78 BackBeatRags Sizes S/M - M/L Buy On BackBeatRags On the hunt for your new favorite everyday sweater? This vintage-looking sweatshirt from LA-based BackBeatRags is made out of sustainable hemp and organic cotton French terry fabric so not only is is soft AF, it's also environmentally-friendly.

n:Philanthrophy Brantley Sweater n:Philanthrophy Brantley Sweater $298 n:Philanthrophy Sizes XS - XL Buy On n:Philanthrophy This funnel neck sweater was designed to be oversized, but won't make you feel like you shrunk in size when you wear it. Bonus: 10 percent of the proceeds from this sweater (and all n:Philanthrophy items) go to children hospitals and animal shelters.

Addition Elle Pointelle Boat-Neck Sweater Pointelle Boat-Neck Sweater $69 Addition Elle Sizes: X - 4X Buy Now On Addition Elle This sweater was meant to look sophisticated, but feel casual, meaning it's the perfect sweatshirt because you can wear it with anything and won't have to worry about it feeling itchy or uncomfortable. Pro tip: If you're worried about it looking too "relaxed," size down!