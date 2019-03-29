16 Pieces Of Spring Home Decor For Under $25

Oh my goddess, spring is here. I can tell because I start to mildly sweat at random points throughout the day. Also? It's officially time to finally take down my Christmas lights (shut up) and put up more appropriate decor that the neighbors won't complain about because "Christmas was three months ago" or whatever. If you're in a similar boat, deck out your home with these 16 pieces of spring home decor under $25.

Spring is the season of rebirth. Mother Earth emerges from an icy shell, stretches her glorious arms, and says, "Winter sucked, eh?" We swap out our flannel shirts and black leggings for flannel crop tops and black leggings, and it's also time for all of us to go to the salon for this season's trendy new hair color: millennial pink unicorn pumpkin spice latte ombre highlights.

It's always nice to freshen up your dwellings with stuff you find at the dollar bins at Target and other reasonably priced purchases. Plus, spring gives us an excuse to buy lots of faux flowers, which I love, because hey, you can't kill 'em!

If you're ready to add a little spring to your home, keep scrolling for 16 items that are both fun and festive and budget-friendly.

1. Hello Spring Wall Decor

Wooden & Steel Hello Spring Plaque

$10.99

$8.79

Pier 1

The bright colors! The florals! Jazz up your blank white walls this season with some uplifting and cheerful wall decor.

2. Bird Candle Holders

Bird Pillar Candle Holders

$14.99

Pier 1

You always know the seasons are changing when the birds start chirping again. These candle holders are the perfect spring decor.

3. Flower Wreath

Faux Peony & Rose Metal Ring Asymmetrical 17" Wreath

$29.99

$22.49

Pier 1

Hang it on the outside of your front door or in your bedroom. Flower wreaths are the perfect spring decor for any part of your home.

4. Flowers Wall Quote

Flowers Always Small Wall Decor

$16.99

$13.59

Pier 1

Flowers are an absolute must, especially in the spring.

5. Succulent Candle Holder

Mixed Faux Succulent Hurricane Candle Holder

$24.99

Pier 1

Succulents are all the rage right now. Add some green to your home this spring.

6. Table Runner

Easter Bright Striped Table Runner

$19.99

$14.99

Pier 1

Add a dash of springtime to your kitchen with this table runner that simply pops. Your dinner guests will be uber impressed.

7. Bird Pillow

Sandpiper Embroidered Pillow

$34.95

$17.38

Pier 1

Don't listen to anyone who says you don't need a bird pillow. You don't need that kind of negativity in your life.

8. White Lanterns

Ella White Metal Lanterns & LED Flameless Candles

$24.98

Pier 1

As the temperatures start to rise, we'll be spending more time outside. Bring some of the outdoors to the indoors with these spring-y lanterns.

9. Botanical Dinner Plate

New York Botanical Garden® Margaret Melamine Dinner Plate in Seabreeze Blue

$3.99

Bed Bath & Beyond

YES, you need fancy flowered plates to eat your grilled cheese sandwiches off of!

10. Decorative Mason Jars

HOMKO Decorative Mason Jar Wall Decor

$21.99

Amazon

I'm not saying you should lie and tell people you made these yourself, but you should lie and tell people you made these yourself.

11. Bee Happy Box Sign

Primitives by Kathy Slat Box Sign - Bee Happy Size: 6" Square with String Art Bee!

$12.06

Amazon

Don't worry — bee happy!

12. Butterfly Wall Stickers

HAKDAY 24 PCS 3D Butterfly Wall Stickers

$6.99

Amazon

You won't know whether you're in your own home or a botanical garden. Spring has sprung.

13. LED Cherry Blossom Tree

Bright Zeal 18" LED Cherry Blossom Tree Light

$19.99

Amazon

Cherry blossoms are symbolic of spring, and now you can have a flourishing tree of your very own.

14. Cherry Blossom Snow Globe

Silver Springs Relaxation Fountain

$20

Amazon

When spring arrives and the ice has thawed, nothing is more soothing than the sound of a fountain.

15. LED Bees

SEMILITS Solar String Lights

$12.98

Amazon

Add a special touch to your yard with these precious bumblebee string lights.

16. Butterfly And Flower Globe

Double Butterfly Specimen

$24

Etsy

Get this unique spring display globe from Etsy seller TheVintageRoad2Retro and instantly add some seasonal charm to your space.