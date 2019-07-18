Bustle

16 Pier 1 Halloween Pieces You Can Already Buy Online

By Megan Grant
Pier 1

Still waiting for Facebook to offer an "Obsessed With Halloween" option for Relationship Status? Same. Any true fan knows that it's never too early to prepare for the greatest holiday in the history of holidays. And apparently, Pier 1 knows it too. In fact, you can already start shopping for the greatest spooky purchases on the website. We're rounding up 16 Halloween things you can already get at Pier 1, and the best news is the least spooky news of all — it's both cute, and most of the items on this list are less than $20.

I know what you might be thinking: "Meh, I still have my Halloween decorations up from last year," or "IDK, the neighbors already complained about the giant inflatable Jack the Pumpkin King blow-up in my front yard," or "Eventually, I should put money in a savings account."

To that I argue this: these things are temporary. The memory of excellent Halloween decorations is FOREVER.

You deserve better. Halloween deserves better. Whenever you start having doubts, just ask yourself, What would Winifred Sanderson say?

Ready to spend money you don't have on things you don't need but should totally buy anyway, because... Halloween? Here are 16 items available online from Pier 1. You will want every single one of them.

You've been warned.

1. Wine Glass

Hocus Pocus Wine Glass
$9.99
|
Pier 1
"Oh look, another glorious morning. Makes me sick!"

2. Spell Book

Hand-Painted Halloween Witch's Spell Book
$29.99
|
Pier 1
You need this — not just for Halloween, but for the entire year.

3. Doormat

Halloween Park Your Broom Doormat
$19.99
$15.99
|
Pier 1
You weren't planning on getting a doormat that says, "Welcome," were you? #lame

4. Pumpkin Coasters

Harvest Beaded Pumpkin Coaster Set
$14.99
|
Pier 1
You don't have time for water rings on your coffee table. Get Halloween pumpkin coasters instead.

5. Bejeweled Skull

Bejeweled Skull Halloween Decor
$19.99
|
Pier 1
This is no ordinary skull. It's a bejeweled skull — and there's even a giant pearl in the eye socket. You fancy.

6. Pumpkin Plates

Pumpkin Patch Salad Plate Set
$29.99
|
Pier 1
Halloween calls for special plates for all your snacks and meals. Be a little ~extra~ with these pumpkin patch plates.

7. Skull Cheese Spreaders

Skull Spreader Set
$12.99
|
Pier 1
"I was just going to use a regular knife," you say. Ugh. Stop.

8. Cocktail Napkins

Winey Witch Cocktail Napkins
$3.99
|
Pier 1
Your guests will *so* appreciate these adorably witchy cocktail napkins.

9. Pumpkin Spice Reed Diffuser

Reed Diffuser
$19.99
|
Pier 1
Fill your home with the aroma of crushed vanilla beans blended with cinnamon-spiced pumpkin puree, pure nutmeg, raw brown sugar, and clove. Almost good enough to eat.

10. Cat Placemat

Beaded Cat Placemat
$19.99
|
Pier 1
Won't your pumpkin patch plates look just gorgeous on these beaded cat placemats? Me-ow.

11. Light-Up Skull Pineapple

LED Light-Up Pineapple of Skulls
$19.99
|
Pier 1
I'm sorry — why *wouldn't* you have a pineapple made entirely of LED light-up skulls?

12. Skeleton Mug

Skeleton Mug
$7.99
|
Pier 1
Your morning coffee just got 10 times better.

13. Mantel Scarf

Spider Webs & Bats Halloween Mantel Scarf
$19.99
|
Pier 1
Jazz up your fireplace with a Halloween-themed mantel scarf. How did you get this far in life without one?!

14. Resting Witch Face Pillow

Resting Witch Face Pillow
$24.99
|
Pier 1
No pillow has ever before so perfectly captured the essence of you.

15. Chip And Dip Plate

Coffin Chip & Dip
$24.99
|
Pier 1
Nothing better has ever existed. End of story.

16. Skeleton String Lights

Skeleton 10' LED Glimmer Strings®
$19.99
|
Pier 1
Sometimes, it's all about the details. These subtle skeleton string lights will add a little extra something to your home.