16 Song Lyrics For New Year's 2017 Instagram Captions That Will Fit Any Vibe

New Year's Eve is the last big hurrah after over a month of holiday celebrations. It's the night that you open up your nicest bottles reserved for special occasions, the night you wear more glitter than you ever thought you could pull off and the night you make memories to last you for many days to come. It's also the night that you take a lot of epic and dazzling Instagram pictures, so naturally you'll need to start prepping your captions — particularly if you're choosing song lyrics for New Year's Instagram captions.

Song lyrics are always a great option for captions because they act as a combination an opportunity to show off your pop culture smarts and a low-key way to show off your all of your holiday photos that you might have not otherwise posted, because they were sitting in your drafts folder, collecting dust in the caption-less purgatory. After all, what's a great photo without a great caption? It's garbage, friends; it's pure garbage. So here I've put together a collection of because the best way to avoid being overly cheesy, is to use someone's words who is much cooler. And who's cooler than musicians?

Because you have a real life and probably don't have the time to spend hours on the internet looking for songs that reference New Years, I've done it for you. Because the internet is my life and these types of things bring me joy. So enjoy these lyrics, let them add that certain something to your pictures. Wishing you all the likes and follows your heart desires in the new year!

"And it was New Year's/And we all started to sing." — Tom Waits

"I got to perk up a little funky new year/My hair hurts funky new year." — The Eagles

"I wish you a Happy New Year darling/May your new love be bright and fair." — Judy Garland

"5, 4, 3, Open sesame! Happy new year!" — RENT

Let's watch the old year die/With a fond good-bye/And our hopes as high/As a kite." — Bing Crosby

"A long December and there's reason to believe/Maybe this year will be better than the last." — Counting Crows

"And a happy new year to all that is living/To all that is gentle, young, and forgiving/Raise your glass and we'll have a cheer/My dear acquaintance, a happy new year." — Peggy Lee

"So everybody put your best suit or dress on/Let's make believe that we are wealthy for just this once/Lighting firecrackers off on the front lawn." — Death Cab for Cutie

"This is the new year/A new beginning/You made a promise/You are the brightest/We are the voices/This is the new year." — A Great Big World

"Wonder whose arms will hold you good and tight/When it's exactly twelve o'clock that night/Welcoming in the New Year/New Year's Eve. " — Ella Fitzgerald

"Join us in the streets where we/ Don't belong/You and the stars/Throwing light." — Jeff Buckley

"Happy New Years darling, for whatever is in store." — Donna Fargo

"All is quiet on New Year's Day/A world in white gets underway/I want to be with you/Be with you night and day/Nothing changes on New Year's Day." — U2

"Don't read the last page/But I stay when it's hard or it’s wrong or you’re making mistakes/I want your midnights/But I'll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day." — Taylor Swift

"New year's resolution — to kiss you like I mean it." — Camera Obscura

"I know that it’s trueIt’s gonna be a good year/Out of the darkness/And into the fire." —The Walkmen