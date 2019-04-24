As Avengers: Endgame is released, the Marvel clan as we know them will take on a new form...(too soon?). Two fan-favorite superheroes whose fates hang in the balance are Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland). Though viewers can look forward to the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5. Still, the Iron Man and Spider-Man memes that have come from their iconic team-up are worth revisiting in the aftermath of the epic that is Endgame.

Spidey and Stark were natural friends from their first interactions in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming capitalized on the chemistry between Holland and Downey Jr. Who better than Tony Stark, the father of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to lead Peter Parker on his journey from everyday high school kid to Thanos-fighting Avenger? Whether they were squabbling over Spider-Man's suit or bonding over the end of the world, one would be hard pressed to find a more enjoyable MCU partnership. Fans have seemingly agreed, taking to all corners of the Internet to post memes about the superhero pair. And a lot of them emphasis a sort of father-son connection between them.

Whether you've seen Endgame and need help coping, or you're emotionally prepping for the movie, it's always a good time to get lost in some Marvel memes. Reminder: some of the Avengers cast could've seen these in the secretive Groupchat we now know exists (!!).

1. Spidey Is Still Your Average Teen It is a running joke that Spidey is still a kid in high school, preventing him from saving the world alongside the rest of the Avengers. Who has time for Thanos when a calculus test lingers?

2. Iron Man & Captain America's Rivalry Rages On avengersofmcu on Instagram Suffice it to say, Iron Man and Captain America have definitely had some beef over the years. Civil War, anyone? So, when Peter told Tony that Cap was better than Iron Man, a meme-worthy moment was born.

3. Iron Man Puts Spider-Man Before Himself Some fans have pointed out that though Iron Man and Spider-Man like to banter with each other from time to time, Tony did whatever he could to construct the perfect suit for his protege.

4. Deadpool In 'Infinity War'? Honestly, Deadpool would've added some much needed lightness to the final sequence of Infinity War.

5. Tobey, Is That You? As some of you may have heard once or twice on the Internet, there were other Spideys before Tom Holland stole our hearts in the role. Tobey was one of the OG's.

6. Halloween, But Make It Marvel fatherly on Instagram Props must be given to this super creative display that mirrors the final moments between Iron Man and Spider-Man in Infinity War. (We're not crying, you are.)

7. Iron Man Makes A 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Appearance? Honestly, a new Spider-Man movie makes the outlook for our fave web-slinger look good in Endgame. But the new trailer gives no such peace of mind for Iron Man stans.

8. Iron Man Was A Worthy Addition To 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Fans were a little skeptical of a new Spider-Man so soon after the Sony, Andrew Garfield-starring films. But Iron Man sure did provide incentive for buying a ticket.

9. Spider-Man Has Homework To Do Do the high school Avenger jokes ever really get old?

10. 'Lion King' Provided Marvel Inspiration?! There's definitely a strong possibility everyone will be mulling this one over for a while.

11. Iron Man Survives Thanos The dust memes in the wake of Infinity War have been plentiful, and this one certainly takes a few turns.

12. Iron Man's Son Likes Spidey More? These pics of RDJ and his son, sporting a Spidey shirt in both, give off major Peter Parker/Tony Stark vibes.

13. An Imagined Text Convo Between Tony & Peter Yet another Marvel-related Groupchat we'd love to be in on.

14. Tom Holland's Lip Sync Battle Continues To Be Legendary @562comics Just watch the video again, you won't regret it.

15. Oh, Marvel. theblerdvision on Instagram It can be hard to keep some trade secrets, when the next movie is already slated for release...