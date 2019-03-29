The first ~official~ day of spring was Wednesday, March 20. If you want to write something clever to go along with your completely generic picture of a tulip, here are 16 unique spring 2019 Instagram caption ideas, including poems, song lyrics, and jokes.

You don't even have to step outside to know what season it is. All you have to do is look at your IG feed. Overpriced pumpkin-flavored coffee drinks and fuzzy boots? Fall. That infamous Game of Thrones meme? Winter is coming. High-rise bikinis, bizarre tan lines, rosé, and questionable choices? Must be summer.

With spring just around the corner, you can expect plenty of florals, maybe a tree, and those silly people who pull out their flip-flops because they think the cold weather is over.

To be fair, spring is a special season because, as Mother Nature Network points out, it's all about transformation. The days are getting longer, the last of the snow will be melting, and we're all going to have to start shaving our legs again soon.

Your IG page will probably go through a transformation of its own, so here are 16 captions you can steal. I'll be over here waiting for the day after Easter, when all the candy goes on sale.

1. "Spring is nature's way of saying, 'Let's Party!'" (Robin Williams) Giphy The late and wonderful Robin Williams said it well. Spring is Mother Nature's way of shaking the dust off and getting back to business. Just look at that corgi — he knows how to cut loose.

2. Does February Like March? No, But April May Giphy LOL! Get it? February, March, April, May? Bahah!!!!11

3. "Blossom by blossom the spring begins." (Algernon Charles Swinburne) Giphy The English poet and novelist certainly had a way with words. Spring seems to happen one blooming flower at a time, and before you know it, the earth is covered in flowers and lush trees.

4. What’s Irish and comes out in spring? Paddy o’furniture Giphy Seriously, your Instagram followers are going to be so blown away by your sense of humor. Like, have you auditioned for SNL?

5. "Spring adds new life and new beauty to all that is." (Jessica Harrelson) Giphy Ain't that the truth? The end of winter is usually so disgusting. The last bit of snow is brown and dirty. The grass is all dead and sad. Then spring rolls around like, "Say no more, fam."

6. Name a bow that can't be tied...A rainbow! Giphy OMGstahp. It's too much. In all seriousness, brace yourselves for approximately 5,420 pictures of rainbows on Instagram that ALL LOOK THE SAME.

7. "The first blooms of spring always make my heart sing." (S. Brown) Giphy Same. How amazing does it feel when that first blade of fresh green grass pops through the dirt? It means you survived the sub-zero temperatures, dry lips, and constantly runny nose. Victory!

8. "If ever there were a spring day so perfect, so uplifted by a warm intermittent breeze..." Giphy This bit from "Today," by poet Billy Collins is perfect for the 'gram and will make you sound incredibly deep and insightful even if, you know, you really aren't.

9. What did the tree say to spring? What a re-leaf. Giphy Thanks for coming! I'll be here all week!

10. "The beautiful spring came, and when nature resumes her loveliness, the human soul is apt to revive also." (Harriet Ann Jacobs) Giphy Spring is a chance for new beginnings, fresh perspectives, and getting all the best winter fashion on clearance. Priorities!

11. "You can never hold back spring." (Tom Waits) Levy on YouTube You won't be able to resist the smooth voice and moving lyrics of the one and only Tom Waits.

12. "Springtime is the land awakening. The March winds are the morning yawn." (Lewis Grizzard) Giphy Writer Lewis Grizzard beautifully describes the rebirth that spring symbolizes. The earth comes out of hibernation, opens its eyes, and stretches its legs.

13. "The fields breathe sweet, the daisies kiss our feet..." Giphy "Spring, the sweet spring," by Thomas Nashe will give you the warm fuzzies as you think about blossoming fields of aromatic flowers swaying in the gentle spring winds. (Clearly, I should have been a poet myself.)

14. "In Spring, everything is full of promise..." Giphy Isn't it, though? This line from "The Dying Year" by Charles Lanman makes for the perfect Instagram caption. Spring is the season of hope.

15. "It was one of those March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold: when it is summer in the light, and winter in the shade." Giphy Charles Dickens perfectly captures the transition into spring in Great Expectations. It's no longer winter but not quite summer, not really cold but not yet hot. Admittedly, that in-between weather can sometimes be a little annoying, but I think most of us are mainly relieved we're not snowed in.