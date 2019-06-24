Fans in Bachelor Nation tune into The Bachelor, Bachelorette, or Bachelor in Paradise every week for the drama, tears, romance, and awkward group dates promised by each show in the franchise. Another place to enjoy all of the best parts of the Bachelor franchise when the show is in its off-season? Podcasts. Several podcasts hosted by Bachelor alums exist (many more than you would think possible), and the medium has actually become a second career for many former contestants.

Some of your favorite villains have used podcasting as a platform to tell their side of the story, from Olivia Caridi on Ben Higgins' season to Corinne Olympios from Nick Viall's season. Even former leads have entered the podcasting arena, including Kaitlyn Bristowe and Viall. Plus, former memorable contestants including Ashley Iaconetti, Becca Tilley, and Wells Adams have forums to offer everything from dating advice to analysis of the latest Bachelor season.

Other Bachelor alum podcasts are more niche, centered on sports fans or parents who also indulge in the weekly reality show. So, if you find yourself having withdrawals on any day of the week that isn't Mondays, and you're not into perusing the Instagram ads on any given contestant's pages, take your pick of podcasts. To paraphrase Chris Harrison, "These are the most dramatic podcasts ever."

Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe

Former Bachelorette Bristowe is one of the first Bachelor Nation alums to enter the world of podcasting. Her wine-fueled podcast began in May 2017. For fans of Bristowe's relationship with fellow alum Jason Tartick, the couple actually met, decided to start dating, and announced they were moving in together on the pod. It's a must-listen for fans of Bristowe.

Mouthing Off With Olivia Caridi

Caridi used her podcast platform partially to show viewers a different side of her. Branded a villain after capturing the First Impression Rose on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, Caridi embraced her "big mouth" trademark. She interviews everyone from Bachelor Nation alums to porn stars to influencers with curiosity and humor.

The Viall Files

Viall is one of the most recognizable faces of Bachelor Nation, having graced our screens on two seasons of The Bachelorette and one of Bachelor in Paradise, before leading his own season of The Bachelor. Though his engagement to Vanessa didn't work out, Viall is using his stint on the show to get analytical about each new season. Plus, he takes calls from viewers in order to give relationship advice.

The Ben & Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast

Two alums collaborate on this podcast, co-hosted by former Bachelor Ben Higgins and former contestant Ashley Iaconetti. Both hosts frequently use this podcast as a way to interview buzzy contestants and announce their own relationship developments. Listeners of this pod got the inside scoop on Iaconetti's relationship with fellow contestant Jared Haibon and Higgins' new girlfriend before anyone else.

I Don't Get It

Iaconetti also co-hosts a podcast with sister Lauren and close friend Naz Perez. Each week the three hilariously candid ladies dive into topics they just "don't get." Single, in a relationship, or really not sure, this pod tries to speak to you.

Help, I Suck At Dating

A natural topic of discussion for Bachelor alum podcasts is dating and relationships. Former contestants Vanessa Grimaldi, Haibon, and Dean Unglert, who got a bad boyfriend reputation on his season of Paradise, host a podcast that leans directly into love advice with experts and psychiatrists.

Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

One can only assume that the Venn diagram between lovers of Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor intersects quite a bit. Former contestant Becca Tilley and co-host Tanya Rad host a free-flowing podcast where they talk to celebrity guests and dig into their favorite TV show.

Your Favorite Thing Podcast

Yes, Brandi Cyrus is a huge Bachelor fan and even started a podcast with Paradise bartender/therapist Wells Adams. Each week, the two friends interview a notable person about their favorite thing at the moment. But more often than not, the conversation drifts into hilarious tangents.

Mommies Tell All AKA Babes & Babies

Yay for Bachelor babies!! Paradise besties Jade and Carly dig into what often comes after love on the show...marriage and kids. Come for the motherhood advice, stay for the surprising anecdotes about life with their respective Bachelor alum husbands, Tanner and Evan.

Let's Talk About It...With Taylor Nolan

Taylor Nolan, who appeared on The Bachelor and got engaged after Bachelor in Paradise, is putting her degree in mental health to good use. She spends most of her episodes unpacking taboos, getting real about personal issues, and reflecting on her own life mistakes.

Sports Related With Luke and Jordan Rodgers

Jordan Rodgers, winner of Jojo Fletcher's heart, started a sports podcast with his brother Luke. (Their other brother is Aaron Rodgers, QB of the Green Bay Packers, if you follow that sort of thing.) But before you get sucked into this podcast about...people shooting hoops and making touchdowns (sports is hard), keep in mind that there hasn't been an episode in over two years.

SheLift With Sarah Herron

Sarah Herron is a fan-favorite in Bachelor Nation, having appeared on Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor before hitting up Paradise. Branded as a "Babes Supporting Babes" podcast, Herron regularly talked to female founders and entrepreneurs about their rise to success.

Bigger Talks With Eric Bigger

When Eric Bigger declared on Rachel's season of The Bachelorette, "It's miracle season," a motivational speaker was born. So, naturally, the charismatic contestant took his feel-good speeches to podcasting, where he was one of the first to break down the Corinne-Demario Paradise drama, by having both on as guests.

Naked Chats With Josh Murray

For a few short weeks in summer 2018, the infamous, pizza-in-paradise-eating Josh Murray — who had been engaged to Andi Dorfman and Amanda Stanton — had a podcast. Considering the sensational title, it's a little surprising it lasted as long as it did.

Bachelor Chad With Chad Johnson

Notorious Bachelor villain Chad Johnson has dipped his toe into the podcasting world not once, but twice. He first brought his particular brand of controversy to Chad's World, where he offered dating and fitness tips. (It's a little easier to buy his expertise in the latter.) Now, he's bringing his unique brand of "Chadness" to Bachelor Chad, where he breaks down each week's episode.

Logically Irrational With Melissa Rycroft & Tye Strickland

Melissa Rycroft didn't have the best time in Bachelor Nation. (Bachelor Jason Mesnick pulled the original "Arie" by proposing to her before, changing his mind to runner-up Molly instead.) But Jason & Molly have gone the distance, and Melissa hosts a podcast about life with her husband Tye Strickland. It recently made headlines when Melissa opened up about health issues she had after a family trip to the Dominican Republic.

So Random With Corinne Olympios

Known for having a "Platinum Vagine" and taking naps during cocktail parties, villain-turned-fan fave Olympios briefly had a podcast. Although there hasn't been a new episode since November 2017, if anyone can make a comeback, it's this memorable contestant.

So, even after the Final Rose is given out, your fave Bachelors and Bachelorettes regularly sound off on the show, fellow contestants, and what they're up to now — all for your listening pleasure.