True Starbucks lovers know that the holiday season means one thing: new Starbucks drinks and merchandise. As soon as the holidays are in sight, Starbucks superfans run to the coffee chain to try out the season's newest drinks. If you're getting gifts for Starbucks lovers in your life, now’s the time to head to the closest store or hop on Etsy, Disney Shop, and Amazon to find a little treat for them. These items are great for stocking stuffers, Hanukkah gifts, secret Santa, or simply as a way to get into the holiday spirit. And, what better time than now to purchase these gifts before prices skyrocket during holiday crunch time?

While Starbucks-themed items are a great purchase around the holidays, they also make awesome gifts for your Starbucks-loving friends for any occasion. If they have a birthday or anniversary coming up, or they just need a pick-me-up, these gifts are the perfect place to start. From personalized cups and phone cases to Disney-themed merchandise, there's a Starbucks item for everyone on your list.

Here are 17 gift options to impress the Starbucks fans in your life:

1. Starbucks Holiday Blend

For the Starbucks lover who can't get enough of seasonal blends, this gift lets them enjoy a cup (or three) from the comfort of their own home.

2. Starbucks Variety Syrup Pack

Some people carry hot sauce in their bag, while coffee lovers carry vanilla syrup.

3. Bedazzled Reusable Cup

This crystal-covered Starbucks cup is perfect for your glitter-loving friend. It comes in tons of sparkling colors from pink to black, so you'll be sure to find one that matches your friend's style.

4. Personalized Rose Gold Tumbler

With this personalized Starbucks tumbler, your friend will never be confused about which coffee is theirs, and they will also use less paper cups. It's a win-win.

5. Personalized Phone Case

Give your friend a constant reminder of their love affair with Starbucks with this personalized phone case. It comes in sizes compatible with most iPhones and Galaxy phones, and allows you to include your friend's name in addition to the drink design.

6. Frappuccino Scented Candle

If the Starbucks lovers in your life are just as obsessed with the scents of their favorite drinks as the beverages themselves, this is the perfect gift for them. The seller also uses upcycled bottles to create these candles, making this gift a sustainable option.

7. Starbucks Logo Sweatshirt

Give your friend the gift of comfort and remind them they're a total badass with this flexing version of the Starbucks mermaid.

8. Starbucks Door Mat

Take your friend's Starbucks obsession to the next level with this "Probably at Starbucks" door mat. You will be doing any guests who visit your friend's house a favor.

9. Sleek Black & Pink Cold Cups

These sleek cold cups are perfect for your Starbucks-loving friend who wants to drink their coffee in style. The flake pattern gives the cups a distinct edge without going overboard. Available only in Starbucks stores.

10. Gold Gradient Cold Cup

Give your friend a jolt in the morning with this gold, sparkly tumbler that can hold a venti-size drink. Available only in Starbucks stores.

11. Pink & Red Hot Cup Set

This reusable cup set is great for Starbucks lovers who are all about the hot holiday drinks. Available only in Starbucks stores.

12. Hand Warmer Mug

Now, your friend can shamelessly rely on the warmth of a delicious Starbucks drink in style. Available only in Starbucks stores.

13. White Drip Mug

Another fun holiday mug, this Starbucks design channels the beautiful shine of winter snow while keeping your warm with the drink inside. Available only in Starbucks stores.

14. Magic Kingdom Starbucks Mug Ornament

You know the Starbucks obsession is real when someone puts a mug ornament on their holiday tree. Gift the Starbucks lover in your life this Starbucks ornament that features Disney's Magic Kingdom to bring some magic into their holiday season.

15. Disney Parks Travel Tumbler

What could be better than the Disney Parks, Starbucks, and holiday spirit all mixed into one mug? Your friend will thank you for all the joy this tumbler brings into their life.

16. Disney World Tumbler

If your friend is more of a cold drink fan, this is the Disney and Starbucks tumbler for them.

17. Starbucks By Nespresso, Blonde Espresso Roast

If your friend lives for Starbucks' blonde roast and they have access to a Nespresso machine, gift them their favorite light roast coffee in espresso form.

Whether your Starbucks-loving friends are fans of hot drinks, cold drinks, or simply want Starbucks decor spread throughout their lives, the gift options this season cover all bases.