17 Celeb Cameos In 'Ocean's 8' You Might've Missed, Including More Than One Kardashian

Small spoilers ahead. The annual Met Gala is, without question, the event of the season, which is why Debbie Ocean and her friends in Ocean's 8 plan to rob it. And the red carpet (or steps, as it were) is a who's who of Hollywood in all industries, so it makes sense that the cameos in Ocean's 8 run the gambit from one of the greatest athletes in the world to a few Kardashians. That's not all, though; fans of the previous Ocean's films might find themselves surprised to also see a few familiar faces sprinkled throughout the new movie.

The Ocean's 8 cameos come at different parts of the film, but a majority of the celebrity appearances occur during the Met Gala scenes, actually filmed at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City. Getting A-list celebrities to make cameos in Ocean's 8 required quite a bit of planning, and the creation of an exclusive (and temporary) club. "We realized these people wouldn't come and be normal extras in a holding pen for 8 hours," director Gary Ross told Cinemablend. "So we created a club upstairs in The Met in their member's dining room at night. We called it 'Club Oceans' and it was a party of all famous people hanging out, having a good time."

If rubbing elbows with fellow celebrities wasn't enticement enough, the production also had jewels from Cartier on hand to lend to their famous extras. "There were Cartier jewels that they could all put on and wear. There was good food. So they all got to go to a party." Whenever the filmmakers needed a fresh celeb, they just took them out of the party for a bit to shoot a scene, and that's that. As a result, the Met Gala in Ocean's 8 is so filled with celebrity appearances, it's impossible to spot them all. This list of cameos in Ocean's 8 gives it a try, though.

1. Elliott Gould Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Elliott Gould returned to the Ocean's franchise, reprising his role as Reuben Tishkoff, the millionaire backer of Danny Ocean's original heist in Ocean's Eleven. In Ocean's 8, he appears wearing a luxurious fur coat and warns Debbie (Sandra Bullock) that her plan is "brilliant" but will probably send her back to prison.

2. Shaobo Qin Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The one thing lacking in the crew assembled in Ocean's 8 is an acrobat, which is where Yen comes in. Shaobo Qin returns in Ocean's 8 to help out Lou (Cate Blanchett), who describes him as an "old friend" of hers.

3. Dakota Fanning Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dakota Fanning appears in Ocean's 8 as Penelope Stern, the hot new "it" girl of Hollywood that Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway) is jealous of. Fanning only appears in one scene, but her character is also seen in fake ads on top of a taxi cab for a perfume "Youth by Vie de Jeune" (translation: "Life of Youth").

4. Anna Wintour Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Vogue editor-in-chief and chair of the Met Gala Anna Wintour also has a funny cameo in the movie. She appears in the Vogue offices and is too busy watching a tennis match to interview Tammy (Sarah Paulson) for a job.

5. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, & Kendall Jenner Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner all appear at the Met Gala. Fans can spot the sisters walking up the stairs to the Met Gala, and then again inside the event.

6. Olivia Munn Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Actor Olivia Munn also appears at the Met Gala. She is one of just a handful of celebrity guests who actually has a line in the movie.

7. Katie Holmes Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fashionista Katie Holmes is another feature actor playing herself at the Gala. She is seated at the same table as Daphne at the event and unknowingly gets a front row seat to the heist.

8. Zac Posen Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Designer Zac Posen is also seated at Daphne's Met Gala table, having apparently attended with Holmes. Posen and Holmes have been known to collaborate, and the two even attended the Met Gala together in 2017.

9. Serena Williams Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Before Serena Williams walked the Met Gala red carpet in 2017, she also filmed a cameo for Ocean's 8, and can be spotted talking to a reporter on the steps before making her way into the event.

10. Heidi Klum Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Supermodel Heidi Klum, a regular at the real Met Gala, can be seen a few times during the heist in Ocean's 8, including one notable interaction with Bullock's character.

11. Jaime King Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Actor and former model Jaime King is another recognizable guest at the Ocean's 8 Met Gala.

12. Sofia Richie Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Look hard, and you'll spot Sofia Richie at the fictional Met Gala, without her famous boyfriend Scott Disick.

13. Gigi & Bella Hadid Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It wouldn't be a modern Met Gala without the Hadid sisters, Gigi and Bella.

14. Desiigner Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "Panda" rapper Desiigner talked up his Ocean's 8 cameo, telling HipHopDX that his appearance in the film was one of his "moves in all areas of entertainment business, fashion world, real estate, everything."

15. Hailey Baldwin Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hailey Baldwin is another young model who makes a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in Ocean's 8, officially making the movie's Met Gala millennial-approved.

16. Maria Sharpova Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tennis star Maria Sharapova might not be the first name that comes to mind when thinking of the Met Gala, but the powerhouse athlete makes an appearance alongside Olivia Munn.