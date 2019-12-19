17 Genius Things For Your Kitchen On Amazon That'll Save You At Least $100

Cooking at home can be fun and good for you, but it can also save you money, make life easier, and meals tastier. These genius things for your kitchen on Amazon could actually save you at least $100 by helping you save time and reduce waste.

With my picks, like reusable sponge cloths and kitchen towels, you can stop throwing away sponges and paper towels. No need to buy sparkling water any longer when you can make your own at home with a SodaStream, too.

Or, you could grow your own herbs right in your kitchen rather than buying the expensive packaged ones at the store. You might also try my wine stopper pick that lets you enjoy a glass one week and then another glass two weeks later and still have wine tasting as delicious as the day it was opened.

Below, you'll also find storage containers that keep produce fresher longer, reusable storage bags that replace plastic sandwich bags forever, and a bottle emptying kit to help you get every last drop of your favorite condiments and dressings.

All of these products are basically easy kitchen hacks that you can grab right now on Amazon. Read on for these genius kitchen tools that will save you time and money.