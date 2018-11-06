17 Gifts For Your Best Friend Who Loves To Read

By
Etsy/Ban.Do

With November well on its way, the holiday season is officially upon us. But before you go freaking out about how much you still have to do and what little time you have to do it with, take a deep breath. Because I'm here to help you figure out the perfect bookish gift for at least one very important person on your list: your brilliant, bibliophile BFF. "But," you're probably thinking, "my friend has pretty much every book on the planet, and so much book swag that she might very well qualify for an episode of Hoarders." And, believe me, I get it.

Shopping for your reader pals can be particularly difficult when you don't know what books they have or want to have in their home libraries and so many bookish enamel pins they could fill two whole denim jackets. Luckily, bookish items are always in style and so there are always tons of new and unique bits to pick up, even for the best friend who seemingly has it all. Below are 15 items, at a range of price points, that any book reader would love to find in their stocking or under the tree this year:

A Sweatshirt Fit For The Heroine Of Her Own Story

Ban.do 'Strong Female Lead' Sweatshirt

$68

Ban.do

Pretty Bookmarks That Support Women's Charities

She Is Booked 'I Read Like A Girl' Bookmarks

$12

She Is Booked

Tea That Celebrates Her Favorite Classic Writers With Each Cup

Novel Teas English Breakfast Tea

$12.50

BagLadiesTea on Etsy

A Fancy Candle Inspired By The Brightest Witch Of Her Age

Bijou 'Hermione' Candle

$29

Bijou

A Chic Bag To Carry All Her Books In Because She Deserves More Than Those Freebie Totes

Everlane 'The Day Market Tote'

$175

Everlane

Harry Potter Cookie Cutters For The Reader Who Loves To Bake

HARRY POTTER™ Cookie Cutter Set

$24.95

Williams Sonoma

The Ultimate Fragrance For Lovers Of That Old Book Smell

Demeter Fragrance Library 'Paperback' Cologne Spray

$21

Demeter Frangrance

A Graphic Tee From Her Favorite Bookish Film Of The Year

Peter Kavinsky 'Woah Woah Woah' Quote Shirt

$17.84

JetBlackSociety on Etsy

A Book Stack In The Form Of Super Cute Ear Candy

Silver Book Stack Earrings

$13.50

The New York Public Library Shop

A Reading Journal So Pretty She'll Actually Want To Write In It

My Reading Journal

$9.33

Target

A Rom-Com Board Game That Will Bring Her Favorite Sophie Kinsella Books To Life

Fog Of Love Board Game

$44.97

Wal-Mart

An Adorable Keychain For The Kathleen Kelly In Your Life

Greenwich Letter Press 'Shop Around The Corner' Key Tag

$8

Greenwich Letter Press

Jane Austen Socks That Will Bewitch Her Body And Soul...Or At Least Keep Her Feet Warm

Socksmith Jane Austen Socks

$8

Socksmith

A Flannel PJ Set Because She Still Wants To Look Cute While She's Reading On The Couch

Book Lover's Flannel PJ Set

$39.95

Sagefinds

The Only Pillow For Her Reading Nook She'll Ever Need

'Women Who Read Are Dangerous' Pillow

$34

AnaReads on Etsy

A Mug For Long Winter Nights Spent With A Good Book & Cup Of Cocoa

John Keats "Splendor" Mug

$16

Obvious State

A Literary Necklace That's Sure To Spark Conversations

'The Outsiders' Stay Gold Necklace

$30

Out of Print