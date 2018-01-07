17 Instagram Caption Ideas For When You Miss Someone

Everyone knows that when posting a photo on Instagram, the caption is almost as important as the actual picture. What good is an aesthetically pleasing food shot without a perfect, witty pun underneath it? How can you even think about posting a snap of your best friends without writing something clever to accompany it? While a lot of the best captions are funny, goofy, and witty (or they're the perfect combo of emojis — that can work extremely well if it's not overused), sometimes, humor just doesn't fit your mood. This is especially true if you're in the midst of missing someone. If you're feeling lost without a loved one and you want the world to know, you need some good Instagram caption ideas about missing someone.

Captions and quotes about missing someone can easily come off as cheesy and overwhelming if they're too sappy, particularly if you're using them as a caption for an Instagram post about the person, place, or thing you're missing. And, when you're missing someone, it can be hard to find the right words to express your sadness — especially the right words that won't making everyone roll their eyes while they scroll through their feed. There has to be a good balance! That's where I come in — with this list of Instagram caption ideas to use when you miss someone, you can forgo some of the usual quotes about missing a loved one and go for something with a little more meaning behind it. The below caption ideas will work whether you're missing a significant other, a friend, a family member, or a deceased loved one. Instead of making your friends roll their eyes, quotes like this might just warm your followers' hearts, and also maybe even inspire them to get a little more honest on social media too.

In French, you don't say, "I miss you." You say "tu me manques," which means, "you are missing from me."

"I love you past the moon and miss you beyond the stars." - JmStorm

"But I must admit I miss you quite terribly. The world is too quiet without you nearby." - Lemony Snicket

"But nothing makes a room feel emptier than wanting someone in it." - Calla Quinn, All The Time

"All days are nights to see till I see thee, And nights bright days when dreams do show thee to me." - William Shakespeare, Sonnet XLIII

I wonder if we ever think of each other at the same time. - Author Unknown

"And in this moment I swore that nothing in this universe could be so heavy as the absence of the person you love." - Beau Taplin

"Within you I lose myself… Without you I find myself, wanting to be lost again." - Author Unknown

"Your memory feels like home to me. So whenever my mind wanders, it always finds it’s way back to you." - Ranata Suzuki

"I only miss you when I’m breathing." - Jason Derulo

"If I had a single flower for every time I think of you, I could walk forever in my garden." - Claudia Adrienne Grandi

"The reason it hurts so much to separate is because our souls are connected." - Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook

There will never be a day when I won't think about you.

My first thought in the morning is always you.

"My mind is still having trouble wrapping itself around the fact that you are gone." - Katherine Mullin

"We only part to meet again." - John Gay