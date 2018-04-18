As many of us who still carry around our inner child know, things in life will come and go, but Disney is forever. Someone else who understands that concept? Kourtney Kardashian, whose love affair with Disneyland has always been a huge part of who she is, and over the years, she's shared so much of her obsession on Instagram, whether it's been photos from her trips or showing off her Mickey Mouse gear even when she's not at the park.

For as long as Kardashian has been on social media, she's been sharing her favorite Disneyland photos almost every time she visits. Sometimes it's to celebrate her birthday (or someone else's), and sometimes she's just itching to visit again, but these photos are always pretty magical — and for those of us who are stuck at home, it's fun to live vicariously through her when she's there, having the time of her life while the rest of us have to deal with reality.

These Instagram posts serve as photographic proof of Kardashian's obsession — one that's actually kind of adorable. By taking herself (and her kids) to Disneyland all the time, she's making so many unforgettable memories. Is it even possible to spend enough time in your happy place?

1. This Pretty Firework Photo

In her caption, Kardashian called it her "home away from home," which pretty much says it all.

2. They Celebrated Kris Jenner's Birthday There

Is this the cutest birthday girl or what? Obvs, this party was just as much for Kourtney as it was for Kris.

3. This Photo With Tiny Penelope

She posted this one when she wasn't even at Disneyland, so clearly she misses it when she can't be there. Can anyone blame her?

4. This Christmas-Themed Pic

Light up mouse ears are the best.

5. These Three Tinkerbells

They're pretty cute, even though Penelope does look like she's over the whole thing.

6. A 12-Hour Day At The Park

Long days at Disney can be brutal, and only true troopers can keep up with that kind of pace. Unfortunately, it looks like North and Penelope can't hang... or maybe North is just judging someone from afar.

7. Hanging Out On The Carousel

Penelope looks so concerned, but Kardashian is loving it.

8. Another Fireworks Photo

When at Disney, this is a must.

9. Kourtney & Minnie Mouse, Killing It

These two could easily be BFFs.

10. The Cutest Photo With Cinderella

This one speaks for itself.

11. A Christmas Castle

Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty castle, all lit up for the holidays. Would anyone be able to resist sharing this photo? Probably not.

12. She Shared Her Ears For A Good Cause

And she looked good doing it.

13. A True Power Couple

You can't go to Disneyland and not meet Mickey. You just can't.

14. This Ride On The Jungle Cruise

Another iconic attraction you just can't skip.

15. This Christmas Squad

If you're celebrating the holidays at Disneyland, you have to have the ears to go with it.

16. When She Finally Made It To Disney World

She got to meet magician Mickey, which is clearly a big deal.

Kardashian's Disneyland obsession obviously can't be beat, and it's going to be fun to see her future adventures, especially as her kids get older.