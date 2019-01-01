17 New Makeup, Skin Care, & Hair Products That Came Out In December 2018
Just like that ladies and gentlemen, it's 20-freaking-19. But before you go all "new year, new you" on your beauty routine, let's first reflect on all of the incredible makeup, skin care, and hair products that came out in December (of last year!). While there are a ton of new products that are launching in 2019, there were plenty of innovative and add-to-cart-worthy products that should definitely not be overlooked. It's likely that you were too busy shopping for others to notice all of the newness that came out (what a saint!). But FYI — it wasn't all holiday kits and Christmas-themed palettes. From coconut sunscreen to cannabis oil-infused lip balm, there's so many beauty goodies to consider incorporating into your new year regimen.
December's beauty launches focused on keeping you hydrated, sparkly, and bright — all great things that you should definitely carry on over into the new year. There are products from Lancer, Drunk Elephant, and Mara that all aim to brighten your complexion, while shimmer powders from Fenty and Urban Decay's newest mini eyeshadow palette will make you shine bright like the diamond you are.
Here are the best makeup, skin care, and hair products that launched in December.
LAWLESS The One Eyeshadow Palette
LAWLESS fans have been waiting for this moment. The brand finally launched its first ever eyeshadow palette and it's a stunning one at that. It features 18 shades in a variety of finishes so you can slay your eyeshadow look in an endless number of ways.
GOOD IN BED Passionfruit Skin Softening Cream
GLAMGLOW's latest skin care offering has a rather cheeky name, but don't be fooled — this product is not messing around. It's a creamy, passionfruit evening treatment that works to exfoliate with gentle acids and hydrate with hyaluronic acid, all while you sleep.
Fenty Beauty Fairy Bomb Shimmer Powder
If you're wondering how Rihanna gets her ~glow~, wonder no more. This highlighting loose powder is super fine and can be used all over your body to give you a hyper-reflective luminescence.
Juice Beauty PREBIOITIX Hydrating Gel Moisturizer
This new moisturizer from organic, clean beauty brand Juice Beauty is made with a patent-pending formula that's rich in antioxidants and a bio-fermented complex to balance the microbiome on your face. In other words, it'll calm distressed skin, balance pigmentation, and leave your skin feeling hydrated all day long.
Milk Makeup KUSH Lip Balm
If you are a fan of Milk Makeup's KUSH Mascara, you're going to love KUSH's newest lip balm. It's made with lip-softening ingredients like shea, cocoa, and mango butters as well as antioxidant-rich jojoba and olive oils to protect against free radicals and environmental stressors. Last, but certainly not least, it's got hemp-derived cannabis oil in it, which will hydrate the driest winter lips.
Boracay Skin Coconut Sunscreen
This reef-friendly, broad spectrum sunscreen from Aussie brand Boracay Skin not only moisturizes your body with its main ingredient — coconut oil — but will also protect against harmful rays with an SPF 50.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Clinical Grade IPL Dark Spot Correcting Serum
If you see your dermatologist for IPL treatments, you might want to pick up Dr. Dennis Gross' newest product. It's a clinical grade IPL dark spot correcting serum that exfoliates the skin with lactic and L-ascorbic acid, while lightening hyperpigmentation with kojic acid tones.
Mara Evening Primrose + Green Tea Algae Retinol Oil
MARA Beauty's got a new face oil, but this time it's got retinol and hemp-derived cannabis in it, which means it'll work to boost your hydration barrier, improve the texture of your skin, and fight against free radicals.
Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Self-Setting Concealer
MAKE UP FOR EVER's got a new creamy, buildable concealer that promises to leave a natural crease-free finish, thanks to its amino acid-coated pigments that will conform to your skin for budge-proof wear.
Urban Decay On the Run Mini Palette
Urban Decay's new mini palettes are compact and perfect for travel, but won't force you to compromise your looks. There are three different palettes, each of them featuring eight matte and metallic eyeshadows inspired by winter's biggest color trends.
Cuvée Beauty Blowout Bombe
Keep the champagne coming in the new year, but this time, direct it to your hair. Cuvée Beauty's new blowout cream (which is made with champagne extract) will fight frizz, hydrate your hair ,and protect your strands from heat damage, humidity, and color fade.
Lancer Corrective Treatment
Looking for something to combat dry skin, wrinkles, and dark spots? Lancer's new brightening serum might be your new go-to. It's made with hydroquinone, a chemical agent that faces the appearance of dark spots, age spots, and hyperpigmentation.
BECCA x Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq Bronze, Blush & Glow Palette
Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq made their very own full-face palette with BECCA Cosmetics and it's got everything you need to recreate the besties' famous glow, including a highlighter, bronzer, and two radiant blushes.
Drunk Elephant A-Passioni™ Retinol Cream
Drunk Elephant fans' skin care prayers have been answered. The brand just launched a new vegan retinol product that works hard to improve the look and feel of your skin tone and texture, but is gentle enough for use in the morning (with sunscreen) and before bed.
Fenty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick
Pucker up, Fenty fans! RiH expanded the shade range of her beloved Mattemoiselle lipsticks, so there's a color for every mood. My personal favorite? Thicc, a super sexy, super wearable mauve that can be worn day or night.
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream SPF 30
This product isn't new, but the formula is! Kiehl's recently announced that its best-selling Ultra Facial Cream is now paraben-free. The brand has also committed to transitioning all of its products to be paraben-free before the end of 2019. Hooray!
Sonya Dakara Clean Canvas Hydrating Eye & Lip Makeup Cleansing Oil
We've all learned the hard way that not all makeup removers are created equal. Celebrity esthetician Sonya Dakar understands this, which is why she created a hydrating cleansing oil made specifically for waterproof eye and stubborn lip makeup. It's an all natural formula made with grapeseed oil and cucumber extract, so your skin won't feel parched after using it.