You didn't spend all your money this past Black Friday and Cyber Monday, did you? Oh, good. Because November 2018's beauty product launches are so wonderful and plentiful that you are definitely going to need to add at least one or seven to your almost-winter routine. Whether you are looking for a new hydrating moisturizer, holiday-perfect red lipstick, or Instagrammable hair tool, last month's newest beauty goods are here to deliver. Even better, they all make for great gifts. Who wouldn't want to wake up to a millennial pink hair dryer or an avocado face mask on Christmas morning?

But just because the holidays are around the corner doesn't mean all of this month's beauty product launches are infused with gold glitter and topped with tinsel (much to your dismay or not). Yes, there are some products that are perfect for the holidays — we're looking at you, Bumble and Bumble Glimmer Finishing Spray — but a lot of what came out this month focused on keeping your skin and hair healthy and safe from the impending doom that is winter climate.

Here are the best makeup, hair, skin care, and wellness launches from November. Pro tip: Send this link to your loved ones as a very conveniently curated wish list.

Playa Soft Volume Powder Playa Soft Volume Powder $24 Playa Beauty Buy Now Looking for a way to add a little more oomph to your hair while also absorbing any oil in your scalp? Playa's new Soft Volume Powder does both with just a few pumps, all without leaving a trace. Hair magic!

Go-To Skincare Transformazing Mask Go-To Transformazing Mask $7 Go-To Skincare Buy Now Your favorite cheeky skin care line from down under just launched an amazing new sheet mask with an even more amazing name — Transformazing! Made with Australian ingredients like kakadu plum (a great source of vitamin C), finger lime (great for collagen production), and tasmanian pepper leaf (a very potent antioxidant), this mask promises to transform even the most dull, tired, and hungover skin into a dewy, glowy visage.

OSEA Vagus Nerve Oil OSEA Vagus Nerve Oil $48 OSEA Buy Now Did you know that the vagus nerve is the longest cranial nerve in the body? Neither did we. The folks from Malibu's Osea decided to create an oil specifically to calm this nerve. It's an essential oil blend made with soothing ingredients like Juniper, Chamomile, Lavender, and Jojoba. Massage it into your neck during stressful moments and let the tension melt away.

Bumble and Bumble Glimmer Finishing Spray Bb.Glimmer Finishing Spray $17 Bumble and Bumble Buy Now Add some holiday sparkle to your hair with Bumble and Bumble's new Glimmer Finishing Spray. It comes in gold, silver, and rose gold and is the easiest way to dress up your look, whether you're feeling extra or just lazy.

Koh Gen Do Cleansing Water Koh Gen Do Cleansing Water 650mL $98 Koh Gen Do Buy Now Give the gift of clean skin to your beauty-obsessed friends (or yourself) with this limited-edition bottle of Koh Gen Do's famous Cleansing Water. It comes in a massive 650 mL bottle, so you'll never have an excuse to not clean your face before bed. It's made with natural herbs and thermal water from Japan — in other words, this is not your ordinary micellar water.

OUAI Eau De Parfum Fragrance OUAI Eau De Parfum Fragrance $56 Urban Outfitters Buy Now OUAI fans know that the haircare brand's products are some of the best-smelling out there. Founder Jen Atkin also knows this, which is why she launched four different fragrances not only inspired by the scent in her products, but by her favorite places in the world.

Lord Jones CBD Holiday Gumdrops Lord Jones CBD Holiday Gumdrops $50 Lord Jones Buy Now Get through the stressful moments of the holiday season with a little help from Lord Jones' limited-edition CBD gumdrops. They're available in two custom flavors — Sugarplum and Mango Chili.

KKW Beauty Glam Bible Bundle KKW Beauty Glam Bible Bundle $162 $150 KKW Beauty Buy Now If you're a Kim Kardashian believer, then you need her Glam Bible in your life. It's a curated set of her favorite KKW Beauty products to help you recreate her ultimate glam look, smoky eye and blinding highlighter included.

Kiehl's Love Oil For Lips Kiehl's Love Oil For Lips $19 Dry lips are the worst. Nourish and hydrate your pout with Kiehl's new Love Oil for lips. Opt for the clear formula if you're looking for a good base for a lipstick or one of the tinted oils to give your pout a natural-looking stain.

Kristin Ess Soft Wave Pivoting Wand Curling Iron Kristin Ess Soft Wave Pivoting Wand Curling Iron - 1 1/4" $60 Target Buy Now ALERT: Kristen Ess is now selling hair tools at Target and not only are they pretty to look at (check out that white and gold!), they are also salon-quality, able to give you the same tousled waves Ess gives her famous clients Lauren Conrad and Lucy Hale. This soft wave pivoting wand iron can move any which way so you can create any kind of curl you desire.

Frank Body Green Tease Scrub Frank Body Green Tease Scrub $19.95 Frank Body Buy Now Frank Body's got a new scrub, but this time there's no coffee. It's made with green tea to fight off free radicals and avocado oil to hydrate your skin. Plus, it comes with a tarot card, because beauty products should do more than just make your skin smooth — they should also predict the future, too.

KOSAS Phoenix Lipstick Kosas Weightless Lip Color in Phoenix $28 Kosas Buy Now This intense, fiery red lipstick from Kosas named Phoenix is meant to embolden and awaken the person who wears it. Oh, and if that didn't intrigue you, it's also look really good on.

Aesop x Iris van Herpen Orbit of Intention Kit Aesop Orbit of Intention $115 https://www.aesop.com/us/p/kits-travel/seasonal-gift-kits/orbit-of-intention/?siteName=Aesop%20United%20States Buy Now Here's a gift for the luxe beauty lovers on your list: a curated kit from Australian skin care brand Aesop in collaboration with couturier Iris van Herpen. This particular set includes three products — a skin-polishing exfoliant, a replenishing hydrating mask, and a refreshing mist, all wrapped up in a zip-top amenity case.

Glow Recipe Avocado Sleeping Mask Glow Recipe Avocado Sleeping Mask $45 Buy Now Remember the Watermelon Sleeping Mask that garnered a 20,000 person waitlist? The creators behind the genius Instagrammable skin care product is back with a new Sleeping Mask that's creating just as much buzz as the last. This time, it's avocado. Glow Recipe's Avocado Sleeping Mask is made with four forms of the fruit, including avocado oil, avocado fruit, avocado extract, and avocado butter. You can use it as a rinse-off mask or wear it overnight — just don't eat it! (We know it's tempting!)

Ranavat Botanics Radiant Rani Illuminating Botanical Serum Ranavat Botanics Radiant Rani Illuminating Botanical Serum $90 Ranavat Botanics Buy Now All of Ranavat Botanics' products are indulgent, but this new serum will leave you feeling like royalty. It's made with ayurvedic saffron, a prized ingredient in Ayurveda, and a few other botanicals that your skin will be more than happy to soak in.

T3 Featherweight Compact Dryer T3 Featherweight Compact Dryer $150 Ulta Buy Now T3 made its popular featherweight compact dryer in pink. We repeat, T3 made its best-selling hairdryer in millennial pink. What are you waiting for?

Néccesaire Starter Kit Néccesaire Starter Kit $55 Néccesaire Buy Now You've probably already heard of Néccesaire by now — it's the very chic, very sexy-looking brand that's been blowing up on social media. Its the new beauty venture from former Into the Gloss co-founder Nick Axelrod and Estée Lauder executive Randi Christiansen. They believe that products like body wash and body lotion should be made with the same quality ingredients as what you use on your face. Try their starter kit to get a sense of what Néccesaire is all about.

Yensa Tone Up Primer Yensa Tone Up Primer $35 Yensa Buy Now Purlisse founder Jennifer Yen launched a new beauty brand called Yensa and every one of the products is made with superfood ingredients, including her Tone Up Primer. This particular product is made with black sesame oil, black seaweed, black tea, and Korean black raspberry — all powerful superfoods that'll nourish your skin and leave you looking glowy.

The Great Lash Box The Great Lash Box $100 The Great Lash Box Buy Now Never run out of falsies again with The Great Lash Box. It's a monthly lash subscription kit that comes with six different lashes that you can curate yourself. It also includes lash glue, a lash applicator, and a rose gold keepsake box. Genius? Genius.

Herbivore Emerald Deep Moisture Glow Oil Herbivore Emerald Deep Moisture Glow Oil $48 Herbivore Buy Now Calm and moisturize your skin with Herbivore's new Emerald Glow Oil that's rich in soothing cannabis sativa seed oil and adaptogens like shiitake mushroom and ashwagandha root.

Sutra Beauty Hair Cocktail Sutra Beauty Hair Cocktail $40 Sutra Beauty Buy Now Sutra Beauty's new hair cocktail — made with coconut oil, rose petal oil, and marula oil — is the perfect combination for revitalizing dull, damaged hair. Shake it up, massage it in, and whisper "you're welcome" to your shiny, happy strands.

AMOREPACIFIC Dual Nourishing Lip Serum AMOREPACIFIC Dual Nourishing Lip Serum $42 Sephora Buy Now If you need something that can work a little harder than your regular ol' lip balm, consider trying Amorepacific's new lip serum. It's made with green tea sea oil and green tea essence and will instantly smooth dry lips. It's also great to use as a primer before applying lipstick or gloss.

Onomie Radical Setting Mist Onomie Radical Setting Mist $30 Onomie Buy Now Onomie's new Radical Setting Mist is made with plant-based antioxidants that'll protect your skin from free radicals, the toxic molecules caused by smoke and air pollution that can damage your skin cells. It can also be used to set your makeup or refresh and rehydrate your skin throughout the day.

ABLE Cosmetics No Mess'Cara ABLE Cosmetics No Mess'Cara $29 Able Cosmetics Buy Now Mascara can be hard. As a result, mascara can also be messy. The kind folks over at Able Cosmetics made a product that is here to help. No Mess’Cara is a smudge-proof, volumizing mascara with a built-in shield to prevent raccoon eyes from happening.

tarteist™ PRO REMIX Amazonian clay palette tarteist™ PRO REMIX Amazonian clay palette $49 Tarte Buy Now Tarte's got a new eyeshadow palette and it isn't for the faint of heart. All 20 shades are rich and vibrant and will allow you to create the bold and poppin' eyeshadow looks of your wildest dreams.

IGK Hair Crybaby Anti-Frizz Smoothing Serum IGK Hair Crybaby Anti-Frizz Smoothing Serum $25 IGK Buy Now IGK was inspired by skin care when its team created the new serum-in-oil product that aims to fight frizz and smooth your hair without weighing it down. It's made with coconut oil and prickly pear cactus extract — all of the good-for-your-skin-and-hair buzzy ingredients that'll make your strands shine.

MBA Night Renewing Serum with 0.5% Retinol MBA Night Renewing Serum with 0.5% Retinol $39 Higher Education Skincare Buy Now Higher Education is a new skin care line dedicated to creating products for the millennial and gen Z generation, so much so that their advisory board is made up of young women between the ages of 17 and 35. One of its hero products is MBA, a serum made with retinol, which will help with hyperpigmentation and minimize the appearance of breakouts.

Shooting Star Texture Meringue By Ted Gibson Shooting Star Texture Meringue By Ted Gibson $52 Amazon Buy Now Add dimension to wet or dry hair with celebrity stylist Ted Gibson's new texture booster. It's somewhere between a foam and a mousse, which is why Gibson calls it meringue. It works on all hair textures and smells like fig, coconut, and amber.

Indie Lee Gentle Daily Peel Indie Lee Gentle Daily Peel $65 Nordstrom Buy Now If you're looking for an exfoliating peel pad that's gentle enough to use daily, but will also effectively clear and tone your skin, Indie Lee's newest product was made for you. It's got natural beta hydroxy acids like wintergreen and Australian caviar lime to exfoliate dead skin cells and flower extracts to calm and hydrate.