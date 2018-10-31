17 November 2018 Movies Written Or Directed By Women That You Cannot Miss

November kicks off the official start of holiday season, and all the attendant stress and pressure that come with it. Why not carve out some time for yourself before the celebratory chaos and show sisterly solidarity at the same time? Mark your calendars, these 17 movies coming out in November that are written or directed by women are just the vicarious escape you'll need by the time Thanksgiving rolls around.

There are road trips goofy (The Long Dumb Road) and sad (Head Full Of Honey), travels to magical lands (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms), and good old fashioned rom-coms (Lez Bomb) to cover the usual bases, but if you're looking for something a little off-kilter, the female filmmakers of the world still have you covered. There's a historical take on "this town ain't big enough for the both of us" from the director of The Lobster, while The Favourite pits Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz against each other, and Narcissister spotlights the career of a feminist performance artist. If realism is what gets you out of your own head, a biopic of a beloved children's author (Becoming Astrid) might be your speed, or a fan and auteur's take on another auteur (Searching for Ingmar Bergman).

By the end of the month you'll be feeling a little more genuine camaraderie, and a lot more relaxed, too. Here's what's coming:

1 'Unlovable' Continuum Films on YouTube Based on screenwriter Charlene deGuzman's own life, this story of a recovering sex addict who finds actual intimacy playing drums in a band with her sponsor's reclusive brother was the surprise hit of SXSW. In theaters Nov. 1.

2 'Searching For Ingmar Bergman' oscopelabs on YouTube Auteur director Margarethe Von Trotta's latest is a tribute to her cinematic idol, Swedish director Ingmar Bergman. Simultaneously a personal journey and a fact-filled look back, this film treats fans to two geniuses at once. In theaters Nov. 2.

3 'The Nutcracker And The Four Realms' Walt Disney Studios on YouTube Ashleigh Powell wrote this latest take on the classic tale, where young Clara must find a magic key to bring stability back to an entire realm of magical beings. In theaters Nov. 2.

4 'Narcissister Organ Player' Film Movement on YouTube Semi-anonymous performance artist and feminist Narcisisster gets a closer look in this self-directed documentary examining her life and work. Available in some theaters Nov. 7.

5 'The Long Dumb Road' Film Trailer Zone on YouTube Hannah Fidell wrote, directed, and produced this road trip tale of a photographer and a rambler making their way across the American southwest. In theaters Nov. 9.

6 'Outlaw King' Netflix on YouTube Co-written by Bathsheba Doran, the historical tale of Scottish legend Robert the Bruce gets the epic film treatment as the deposed king makes his way back to claim his throne. Available on Netflix Nov. 9.

7 'Here And Now' MovieAccessTrailers on YouTube Sarah Jessica Parker stars in this tale of a popular singer given a grim diagnosis, spending a day all over the city coming to grips, catching up with friends, and checking off ordinary to-do list items, written by Laura Eason. In theaters Nov. 9.

8 'Lez Bomb' Gravitas Ventures on YouTube A young woman comes home for Thanksgiving planning to come out to her oddball family, but a comedy of errors ensues, and turns out her family has some surprises of their own for her in this film directed by Jenna Laurenzo. In theaters Nov. 9.

9 'Pimp' ONE Media on YouTube Keke Palmer plays a Bronx lesbian hustler trying to get out of the game in this film written and directed by Christine Crokos, but with prostitution and pimping all she knew growing up, it's all too easy to fall back into familiar patterns. In theaters Nov. 9.

10 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald' Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube J.K. Rowling penned the screenplay for this sequel as Newt Scamander tries to thwart evil wizard Grindelwald's pureblood plan. In theaters Nov. 16.

11 'Widows' 20th Century Fox on YouTube Four women united by their recently deceased husbands' criminal debts come together and take matters into their own hands in this action thriller co-written by Gillian Flynn and based on the miniseries by Lynda La Plante. In theaters Nov. 16.

12 'The Princess Switch' Writers Robin Bernheim and Megan Metzger give a spin to the classic Prince and the Pauper tale as a Chicago baker and soon-to-be royal conspire to swap lives. Available on Netflix Nov. 16.

13 'Cam' Netflix Isa Mazzei wrote this film, which asks who are you online, and how much of that you control. Cam girl Alice has a firm line between herself and online persona Lola, but when she's locked out of her account by someone claiming to be her, knowing her deeply personal details and unafraid to spill them to the wider web, Alice isn't sure what to think anymore. Available on Netflix Nov. 16.

14 'Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2' Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube One of the year's most anticipated animated features was co-written by author, actor, and Twitter quipper Pamela Ribon. A sequel to the popular Wreck-It Ralph finds Ralph and Vanellope leaving their 8-bit realm to search for a spare part in the world wide web. In theaters Nov. 21.

15 'Becoming Astrid' Music Box Films on YouTube Pernille Fischer Christensen directs this biopic of Swedish children's writer Astrid Lingen, author of Pippi Longstocking and one of the most widely translated authors in the world, at a formative period in her life before she became the beloved personality known by millions. In theaters Nov. 23.

16 'The Favourite' FoxSearchlight on YouTube Co-written by Deborah Davis, this historical drama has two courtiers vying for the Queen's favor by any means necessary. In theaters Nov. 23.