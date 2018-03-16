17 Products That Help With Anxiety & Can Be Kept At Your Desk
No matter how much you enjoy your job, you likely have days where you're stressed beyond belief. I'm a perfectionist, so even the most perfect workday is filled with potential setoffs for me — if I forget about something or miss an error, I often beat myself up about it. Still, if you're always anxious at work, it may be worth considering whether it's your job causing the anxiety or whether you are having a hard time processing what you feel. Regardless of the long-term solution, there are things you can do right now. If you're always anxious at work, there are products that can help reduce tension and ease anxiety.
If your anxiety feels unmanageable and is affecting your day-to-day life, it may be a good idea to talk to a medical professional. But even if you don't have clinical anxiety, dealing with the stress that work can bring isn't easy. It doesn't have to be awful, though. You can make small changes that will help you feel positivity, even if your boss is awful or you're severely overworked. These aren't permanent solutions, but they may make everything feel a little more doable. Here are some of my favorite products for people who are always anxious at work.
1Stress Relief Essential Oil
Stress Relief Essential Oil Blend, $7.99, Amazon
Keeping essential oils at your desk for moments of anxiety can actually help during stressful moments — I carry a bottle in my purse, and it smells so good that I take a whiff whenever I need a distraction. If you have a private office, you could also invest in an essential oils diffuser.
2Exercise Foot Mat
Anxiety Relief Foot Mat, $10.79, Amazon
This mat can be slipped under your desk, and it'll keep your feet busy while you're working. Just make sure your officemates aren't grossed out by bare feet at work.
3White Noise Machine
White Noise Machine, $38.99, Amazon
If listening to music just isn't cutting it, consider a portable white noise machine. White noise can help drown out your surroundings, and this one has a headphone jack so you don't disturb your coworkers.
4Mini Coloring Book
Mini Coloring Book, $5.95, Amazon
Adult coloring has been shown to help improve mental health, but I understand that not everyone wants to whip out a coloring book at work. This mini-book is discreet enough that you can use it on breaks to relax.
5A Dammit Doll
Dammit Doll, $15.87, Amazon
The product's description says it all: "Whenever things don't go so well, and you want to hit the wall and yell, here's a little dammit doll, that you can't do without. Just grasp it firmly by the legs and find a place to slam it. And as you whack the stuffing out, yell 'Dammit! Dammit! Dammit!'" I'm on board.
6A Sensory Toy
Hibery 5 Pack Monkey Stringy Balls, $16.99, Amazon
Fidget toys are often recommended for those with ADHD and autism, but they can help with anxiety as well. Amazon has a ton to choose from, and they're small enough that they won't look out of place on your desk.
7A Worry Box
Think Happy Thoughts Worry Box, $19.99, Etsy
Managing anxiety isn't always as easy as thinking happy thoughts, but the concept of this worry box is endearing. Whenever you get worried about something, write it down and put it in the box, which helps you process.
8A Vision Board
Rose Gold Grid Photo Wall, $35.99, Etsy
Don't think that a vision board is just for your dreams: You can write down practical work goals and keep track of them in an aesthetically pleasing way, or you can use it to hang pictures of things you love.
9A Weighted Lap Pad
Weighted Lap Pad, $27, Etsy
If you've ever used a weighted blanket, you know just how calming it feels. A weighted lap pad brings the same comfort in a much smaller size, and it's small enough that you can keep it at your desk without a problem.
10Deep Breathing Reminders
Keychain, $24, Etsy
This keychain is low-key, but it serves an important purpose: It reminds you to take deep breaths (each hole signifies a breath), which can help you feel less anxious.
11An Inspirational Print
It Is What It Is Quote, $2.55, Etsy
When all else fails, make your office space comfortable. A small inspirational print — even if it's something simple — can remind you that life will go on.
12Chamomile Tea
Chamomile Tea, $20.94, Amazon
I'm a loyal coffee drinker, but it definitely doesn't reduce my stress — if anything, it exacerbates it. A cup of caffeine-free tea can help you ground yourself, and this flavor sounds delicious.
13Affirmation Cards
Affirmation Cards, $21.61, Etsy
Unfortunately, things in life don't always go as planned. How do you handle setbacks? Telling yourself that you're doing the best you can — along with other helpful admirations — will make any situation feel less unbearable.
14Homesick Candles
Homesick Scented Candle, $29.95, Amazon
If you have the luxury of a private office or a very lax fire code, try a candle that reminds you of your favorite memory or place.
15Stress Toys
Eutreec Pack of 4 Healing Toys, $6.99, Amazon
How cute are these stress toys? Keeping your hands busy can help release stress and bring relaxation, and this is an adorable way to do so.
16Mini Photo Album
Polaroid Photo Album, $7.99, Amazon
If you want to keep photos at your desk without having all of your coworkers see them, try a mini photo album. You can fill it with pictures of your family, friends and pets, which can be useful when you need a reminder of why you're at work in the first place.
17Aromatherapy Necklace
Lava Diffuser Necklace, $18, Etsy
If you're a fan of essential oils, try an aromatherapy necklace. You don't have to wear it — you could keep it at your desk in lieu of a candle or oils you have to reapply.
There's no easy solution to getting rid of anxiety, but if you want your work day to feel calmer, you can try these tools. The best part is that you can use them when you're OOO, too.