No matter how much you enjoy your job, you likely have days where you're stressed beyond belief. I'm a perfectionist, so even the most perfect workday is filled with potential setoffs for me — if I forget about something or miss an error, I often beat myself up about it. Still, if you're always anxious at work, it may be worth considering whether it's your job causing the anxiety or whether you are having a hard time processing what you feel. Regardless of the long-term solution, there are things you can do right now. If you're always anxious at work, there are products that can help reduce tension and ease anxiety.

If your anxiety feels unmanageable and is affecting your day-to-day life, it may be a good idea to talk to a medical professional. But even if you don't have clinical anxiety, dealing with the stress that work can bring isn't easy. It doesn't have to be awful, though. You can make small changes that will help you feel positivity, even if your boss is awful or you're severely overworked. These aren't permanent solutions, but they may make everything feel a little more doable. Here are some of my favorite products for people who are always anxious at work.

1 Stress Relief Essential Oil Amazon Stress Relief Essential Oil Blend, $7.99, Amazon Keeping essential oils at your desk for moments of anxiety can actually help during stressful moments — I carry a bottle in my purse, and it smells so good that I take a whiff whenever I need a distraction. If you have a private office, you could also invest in an essential oils diffuser.

2 Exercise Foot Mat Amazon Anxiety Relief Foot Mat, $10.79, Amazon This mat can be slipped under your desk, and it'll keep your feet busy while you're working. Just make sure your officemates aren't grossed out by bare feet at work.

3 White Noise Machine Amazon White Noise Machine, $38.99, Amazon If listening to music just isn't cutting it, consider a portable white noise machine. White noise can help drown out your surroundings, and this one has a headphone jack so you don't disturb your coworkers.

4 Mini Coloring Book Amazon Mini Coloring Book, $5.95, Amazon Adult coloring has been shown to help improve mental health, but I understand that not everyone wants to whip out a coloring book at work. This mini-book is discreet enough that you can use it on breaks to relax.

5 A Dammit Doll Amazon Dammit Doll, $15.87, Amazon The product's description says it all: "Whenever things don't go so well, and you want to hit the wall and yell, here's a little dammit doll, that you can't do without. Just grasp it firmly by the legs and find a place to slam it. And as you whack the stuffing out, yell 'Dammit! Dammit! Dammit!'" I'm on board.

6 A Sensory Toy Amazon Hibery 5 Pack Monkey Stringy Balls, $16.99, Amazon Fidget toys are often recommended for those with ADHD and autism, but they can help with anxiety as well. Amazon has a ton to choose from, and they're small enough that they won't look out of place on your desk.

7 A Worry Box Etsy Think Happy Thoughts Worry Box, $19.99, Etsy Managing anxiety isn't always as easy as thinking happy thoughts, but the concept of this worry box is endearing. Whenever you get worried about something, write it down and put it in the box, which helps you process.

8 A Vision Board Etsy Rose Gold Grid Photo Wall, $35.99, Etsy Don't think that a vision board is just for your dreams: You can write down practical work goals and keep track of them in an aesthetically pleasing way, or you can use it to hang pictures of things you love.

9 A Weighted Lap Pad Etsy Weighted Lap Pad, $27, Etsy If you've ever used a weighted blanket, you know just how calming it feels. A weighted lap pad brings the same comfort in a much smaller size, and it's small enough that you can keep it at your desk without a problem.

10 Deep Breathing Reminders Etsy Keychain, $24, Etsy This keychain is low-key, but it serves an important purpose: It reminds you to take deep breaths (each hole signifies a breath), which can help you feel less anxious.

11 An Inspirational Print Etsy It Is What It Is Quote, $2.55, Etsy When all else fails, make your office space comfortable. A small inspirational print — even if it's something simple — can remind you that life will go on.

12 Chamomile Tea Amazon Chamomile Tea, $20.94, Amazon I'm a loyal coffee drinker, but it definitely doesn't reduce my stress — if anything, it exacerbates it. A cup of caffeine-free tea can help you ground yourself, and this flavor sounds delicious.

13 Affirmation Cards Etsy Affirmation Cards, $21.61, Etsy Unfortunately, things in life don't always go as planned. How do you handle setbacks? Telling yourself that you're doing the best you can — along with other helpful admirations — will make any situation feel less unbearable.

14 Homesick Candles Amazon Homesick Scented Candle, $29.95, Amazon If you have the luxury of a private office or a very lax fire code, try a candle that reminds you of your favorite memory or place.

15 Stress Toys Amazon Eutreec Pack of 4 Healing Toys, $6.99, Amazon How cute are these stress toys? Keeping your hands busy can help release stress and bring relaxation, and this is an adorable way to do so.

16 Mini Photo Album Amazon Polaroid Photo Album, $7.99, Amazon If you want to keep photos at your desk without having all of your coworkers see them, try a mini photo album. You can fill it with pictures of your family, friends and pets, which can be useful when you need a reminder of why you're at work in the first place.