By now, everyone in the world and their dog has seen Endgame after it hit theaters on April, 26. Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame ahead. Now, this might sound like a bit of a stretch, but it's probably not a stretch to say that everyone in the world knows about the highlight of the movie: Captain America's butt — or, as Ant-Man calls it in the film, "America's ass." These 17 tweets about Captain America's butt demonstrate just how excited everyone was that Chris Evans' gluteus was celebrated to the maximus in Endgame.

In its first weekend, Endgame made $1.2 billion worldwide, per CNN, so it's not actually that hyperbolic to say that everyone has seen it. But, just in case you haven't, the reason Captain America/Steve Roger's ass is such a talking point is because of Ant-Man (Paul Rudd). When the Avengers partake in their risky Quantum Realm time-travel endeavor, some of them go back in time to the Battle of New York from 2012's Avengers. Because Ant-Man wasn't there in real life, he was seeing it for the first time and so he was able to appreciate Steve Rogers in a whole new way — more specifically, Ant-Man appreciated Steve Rogers' butt in his tight super suit. Dubbing that physical attribute "America's Ass," Ant-Man spoke for the masses when praising the superheroes' asses. Even Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) had to admit that Cap's butt was worthy of more than his 2012 suit. Check out the best fan reactions both to that moment in Endgame and to Captain America's butt in general.

1. It Does So Little Yet Brings So Much Joy This tweet by @imyournicotine_ pointed out that, despite the awesome moves that Captain America demonstrates while he's, you know, saving the world, all anyone really cares about is his posterior.

2. It's The Only Thing Anyone Wants To Talk About Sorry, but everything else goes on the back burner — this is important.

3. That One 'Endgame' Scene Really Nails It As usual, Ant-Man said what everyone was thinking in that moment.

4. Nothing Else Matters How many times do MCU fans need to tell you? Cap's butt is just all that matters right now.

5. It Is A Gift To The Internet The events that take place Endgame were almost overshadowed by the mere existence of Captain America's butt. Almost.

6. There Are No Words What else is there to say?

7. It's Making People Say & Do Uncharacteristic Things Um, dare one say that they actually care more about Captain America's booty than anything else?

8. This Involves Everyone Let's just get together and have a lengthy conversation about what exactly makes this physical asset so intriguing. For instance, right cheek vs. left cheek.

9. It Truly Doesn't Quit Sure, Chris Evans' Captain America may have retired from the MCU at the end of Endgame, but he sure left a lasting legacy.

10. Captain America United Us All You can't spell "gluteus maximus" without U-S.

11. Give That Booty Its Due You all know what's really responsible for that A plus cinema score.

12. You Can Become Popular With These Three Words Public speakers, take note.

13. Even Tony Stark Agrees Tony and Steve haven't always gotten along, but even the former was able to appreciate his teammate's physique.

14. Imagine A Superhero That Has The Best Of All Worlds Or did @KaseyReddd just describe Captain Marvel?

15. Everyone Wants To Know What Chris Evans Thinks About The Internet's Reaction He's gotta love it, right?

16. Forget All Of The Instagram 'Fitspo' Even if you don't want to work out, you can at least look at this picture to motivate yourself to believe in magic. The magic is in the butt — Captain American's butt, that is.