On April 26, the long-awaited Avengers: Endgame hits theaters, potentially to restore the half of earth's population that Thanos made disappear at the end of 2018 Infinity War. And as much as MCU fans are looking forward to seeing how the characters previously turned to dust come back to life, Endgame has a lot of potential to actually be the endgame for a few characters too. And reports that Chris Evans's Marvel contract ends in 2019, definitely doesn't make rumors that Avengers: Endgame will include the death of Captain America/Steve Rogers any less believable.

Evans has hinted at wanting to move on from his MCU stead for a few years, and he's hinted in various interviews that 2019 will mark the final year on his contract with Marvel Studios. While appearing on Good Morning America last fall, Evans said, "The contract's done. A lot of our contracts are through. Myself, [Robert] Downey [Jr.], [Chris] Hemsworth, we all started roughly at the same time, and I think we all through Avengers 4 kind of wrap it up. I don't know what's next, but by 2019, that's it." When host Michael Strahan responded with the disappointment that's likely echoed throughout the nation, Evans simply said, "We'll see." That's not too reassuring...

Good Morning America on YouTube

If Evans's GMA interview wasn't elucidating enough, an interview with the New York Times from March 2018 reported on Evans's MCU retirement a little more definitively. "You want to get off the train before they push you off," Evans told the Times. The piece also included this ominous sentence: "For now, he has no plans to return to the franchise [after Endgame]."

While it certainly seems like Rogers doesn't plan to sign another contract with Marvel after his current one expires this year, the actor remains hesitant to confirm that Endgame is his last MCU movie. Last fall after wrapping reshoots for Endgame, Evans sent fans into a tizzy after tweeting what seemed like a farewell message to playing Captain America. The heartfelt tweet said, "It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor."

After fans understandably interpreted Evans's post-wrap tweet as confirmation that Captain America dies in Endgame, the 37 year-old denied those rumors while at the ACE Comic Con in Chicago last October. Comicbook reported that Evans explained his tweet during a panel. "I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry," he said. "I know it had a ripple effect but I am neither confirming or denying anything."

But, let's take a look at the facts: Evans said his contract expires in 2019 on Good Morning America, and he's alluded to ending his tenure as Captain America on multiple occasions since then. The chances that Endgame portrays Steve Rogers's death seem high. You'd better start mentally preparing yourself now.