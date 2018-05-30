I've been taking an unofficial survey over the last few years and I've come to the conclusion that dads are notoriously difficult to buy gifts for. (Sorry, dads, but it's true.) Every year, as Father's Day and their dads' birthdays roll around, I listen as my friends lament the gift-buying process. Their fathers insist that they don't want anything, or else it seems like they already have everything they need. If I had a nickel for every one of my friends who defaulted to a new tie for Dad, my own father would have a boat of his own by now. In the interest of public service, I've compiled a list of cheap Father's Day 2018 gifts you can get for under $30.

Chances are that your dad will be perfectly thrilled no matter what you pick up for him this June 17, but hopefully these ideas will help you diversify your typical Dad-focused purchases. Regardless of what you buy, though, consider the value of quality time as well. It's free — unless you're treating lunch, which you really should — and is probably a much hotter commodity to any father figure that anything they can unwrap on the big day.

Wireless Phone Charger

Amazon Belkin Boost Up Qi Wireless Charger $29.99 Amazon Dad will never be left charge-less again thanks to this wireless charger, which is compatible with several models of Apple and Samsung phones. All he has to do is set his phone on the non-slip surface and watch his battery refill... and he'll be all set to call his favorite child: you. BUY NOW

Promise Me, Dad

Amazon "Promise Me, Dad" $15.99 Amazon The title of this book is obviously fitting for the occasion, and regardless of your dad's political opinions, I think he'll find something to enjoy in this bestseller from Vice President Joe Biden. Perfect for the father with summer travel on the schedule! Who doesn't need a book to add to their suitcase? BUY NOW

Personalized Canvas Toiletry Bag

Amazon Personalized Clever Canvas Men's Travel Toiletry Bag $29.99 Amazon A toiletry bag is a a practical gift that Dad will be able to use for years, and this personalized (for free!) version still falls below the $30 threshold. Show off your pride in the family name by having it embroidered on the canvas case, or keep it simple with your dad's initials. BUY NOW

Anything Finder

Amazon Tile Mate Anything Finder $19.99 Amazon Is your dad a tad forgetful? This Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker is now 25 percent smaller than it used to be, so it can be carried quietly on a keychain or tucked into a wallet so as not to draw additional attention. Dad can pair it with his phone so that it starts ringing whenever it's close by, savings tons of time that would normally be spent searching for lost things. BUY NOW

Portable Table Tennis Set

Amazon Umbra Pongo Portable Table Tennis Set $29.99 Amazon How fun is this totally portable table tennis set? It includes an adjustable net, weighted posts, two paddles, and two balls, all of which can fit neatly into a drawstring bag. Sounds like literal hours of family fun to me. BUY NOW

Slides

Amazon Nautica Men's Stono 4 Sandal $30.00 Amazon Slides seem to be the go-to footwear style of the moment, and there's no reason Dad should be left out of the trend. These simple sandals are comfortable and neutral to match all of his casual summer outfits. BUY NOW

Body Bar

Amazon Turbo Body Bar Scrubbing Soap $15.00 Amazon Help Dad have a spa-like experience in the shower every day with this scrubbing bar, made with moisturizing murumuru, shea butters, lava rock, blue lotus, and ginkgo biloba. All those natural ingredients will exfoliate dead skin cells and help combat fatigue. BUY NOW

Mini Quad With Camera

Custom Golf Ball

Personalized Candle

Amazon Happy Camper Personalized Scented Soy Candle $16.00 Amazon Rustic Creek Sugar Co. offers 66 unique scents for their soy candles. My personal favorites for Father's Day? Fall Leaves, Fresh Cut Grass, and Mulled Cider. Dad will wonder what he ever did without a candle in his office or den! BUY NOW

Face Moisturizer

Amazon Lather & Wood's Luxurious Sophisticated Men's Moisturizer $19.97 Amazon If your dad has come to this point in his life without being big on skin care, this straight-to-the-point facial moisturizer could be just the thing to introduce him to the wonders of a little pampering. The product is fragrance-free and all-natural, and will generally make Pops feel like a star. BUY NOW

Engraved Ten-In-One Game Set

Amazon WE Games Custom Engraved Monogram 10-in-1 Combination Game Set $29.99 Amazon Old school gamers — the kind that prefer playing cards to video game controllers — will love this set, which includes everything you need to mix and match to play ten different games. If your dad takes his dominoes and cribbage especially seriously, you can have the lid of the wooden box monogrammed with his initials. BUY NOW

Fishing Rod

Amazon Shimano Sojourn Casting Medium Power Rod $29.99 Amazon I don't know much about the ins and outs of fishing rods, but I do know that this one has a lovely price point... and that there are few things more stereotypically fatherly than a fishing trip. Help facilitate such a nostalgic experience by picking up this gift. BUY NOW

Personalized Duffel Bag

Amazon Personalized Sports Duffel Bag $25.99 Amazon Keep the personalized swag coming with this customizable duffel bag for the sporty or on-the-go father figures in your life. Embroidery is free, but it's a nice — and affordable — bag if you decide to keep it simple instead. BUY NOW

Swiss Army Knife

Grillmaster Apron

Long-Sleeved Half-Zip

Flask Gift Set