In 2019, chances are your Grandma is hip and with it — complete with her own phone. And if you've been a good grandkid and hooked her up with a smart phone she probably has an Instagram account. This Mother's Day she might be expected a post in her honor. Lucky enough, there are Instagram captions to post about your grandma on Mother's Day 2019 that are guaranteed to make her smile. If you're lucky, you might even get a #regram from her. Mark your social media calendar now, Mother's Day 2019 is Sun. May 12.

In some cases grandparents are the ones who care and nurture us if our parents are absent. And grandmas are the grandest of them all, bestowing upon us the values of family and compassion. It's grandma who delivers the deepest, purest unconditional love. Chances are you can taste it in her signature cookie recipe. If you play your cards right, she'll probably teach you that recipe one day. Spoiler alert: there's no right way to 'play your cards' with grandma. She'll love you and teach you that recipe no matter what. Because unconditional love, duh.

If you're not located near your grandma on Mother's Day that doesn't mean you can't make her feel as special as she's made you feel your entire life. Honor the grandest grandmas in your life with not only a cheeky greeting card sent to their address the ~old fashioned way~ but with a dedicated Instagram post gushing about how cool she was.

"I'm a very positive person. My grandmother taught me that happiness is both a skill and a decision, and you are responsible for the outcome." - Helen McCrory

"A grandma is warm hugs and sweet memories. She remembers all of your accomplishments and forgets all of your mistakes." - Barbara Cage

"Perfect love sometimes does not come until the first grandchild." - Welsh Proverb

"Grandmothers always have time to talk and make you feel special." - Catherine Pulsifer

"When grandparents enter the door, discipline flies out the window." - Ogden Nash

"Grandmothers are voices of the past and role models of the present. Grandmothers open the doors to the future." - Helen Ketchum

"Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children." Alex Haley

"A grandmother pretends she doesn't know who you are on Halloween." - Erma Bombeck

"You are the sun, Grandma, you are the sun in my life." - Kitty Tsui

"Having a grandmother is like having an army. This is a grandchild's ultimate privilege: knowing that someone is on your side, always, whatever the details. Even when you are wrong. Especially then, in fact. A grandmother is both a sword and a shield." - Fredrik Backman

"Uncles and aunts, and cousins, are all very well, and fathers and mothers are not to be despised; but a grandmother, at holiday time, is worth them all." - Fanny Fern

"A grandmother is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a little bit best friend." - Rachel Appleton

"A grandmother always has time for you, even if the rest of the world is busy." - G. Saunders

"If nothing is going well, call your grandmother." - Italian Proverb

"Grandmas never run out of hugs or cookies." - Unknown

"Grandmas hold our tiny hands for just a little while…..but our hearts forever." - Unknown

"You do not really understand something unless you can explain it to your grandmother." - Proverb

"Grandma always made you feel she had been waiting to see just you all day and now the day was complete." - Marcy DeMaree