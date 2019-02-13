Valentine's Day is a holiday that is dedicated to celebrating love. The true meaning of the holiday shouldn't be commercial, but more genuine. It should, ideally, be a day when you feel grateful for the relationship you're in, when you remind yourself how lucky you are to have your partner (and how lucky they are to have you!), and when you two do something to celebrate that love. But, let's be real: Valentine's Day is also a day to receive gifts, and if you're the kind of person who loves presents, then it's a pretty special day. From chocolates to flowers to something more sentimental, it can be hard to keep your V-day gift all to yourself. So, sometimes you indulge in a little bit of social media bragging (who can blame you?) and you post a photo of your gift online. And if you need a caption to do with it, there are some Valentine's Day Instagram captions to use about presents you've received, and they're all below.

You don't want to sound like you're being super braggy about your gift (even if it's amazing), but you also want to properly convey how happy you are about it and how much joy it brings you. There's nothing wrong with that! And there are also lots of little quotes and sayings out there that can show both of those things to all of your followers. Some of them will also show much you love your partner, not just for their gift, but also for their heart and who they are, which is also really important. Check out these Instagram caption ideas, and steal one for your own page:

1 "Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet." - Katharine Lee Bates, Songwriter Giphy If you received some beautiful flowers you want to share, use this quotes - it's a sweet way to show them off.

2 "All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt." - Charles M. Schulz Obviously, this is the absolute perfect caption for a photo of that delicious box of chocolates you got.

3 "To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance." - Oscar Wilde, Playwright Who says you can't buy yourself a gift on Valentine's Day? If you want to show off some self-love, use this quote as your caption.

4 "Money can’t buy love, but it improves your bargaining position." - Christopher Marlowe Giphy Honestly, this one is just funny!

5 "Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart." - A.A. Milne The perfect Instagram caption for a small gift that means a lot to you.

6 "It isn't the size of the gift that matters, but the size of the heart that gives it." - Eileen Elias Freeman This just shows that what really matters to you is the intention behind the gift.

7 "The excellence of a gift lies in its appropriateness rather than in its value." - Charles Dudley Warner Giphy This is another quote that shows the present isn't as important as the person who gifted it to you.

8 "Every gift which is given, even though it be small, is in reality great, if it be given with affection." - Pindar Use this quote when you want to show that what you really appreciated was the meaning behind the gift.

9 "Love the giver more than the gift." - Brigham Young Giphy This quote allows you to show off your gift without looking shallow, which might be what you want!

10 "A wise lover values not so much the gift of the lover as the love of the giver." - Thomas á Kempis This is another quote that allows you to show off your gift and your love for the person who gave it to you.

11 "Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it." - William A. Ward This one basically explains why you're showing off your gift on social media: to thoroughly express your gratitude, of course!