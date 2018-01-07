18 Instagram Caption Ideas For Your Best Friend’s Birthday

When you and your bestie go way back, their birthday is akin to a national holiday. You can feel it coming like Christmas, and you want it to last as long as Hanukkah. You want to be prepared for it, and incorporate some surprises so you can make sure that the day is super special and memorable for your bestie. If after you've planned the gifts, the baked goods you'll give them, and the thoughtful little surprises you'll spring on your bestie, you might want to plan your Instagram caption idea for your best friend's birthday — because now that we're robots living in 2018, it's time to acknowledge that social media posts are gifts, too. Necessary gifts, at that.

So find a really cute picture of you and your bestie — or better, make a little slideshow of pictures of you and your bestie, and choose one of these quotes to go along with it. No doubt your bestie will melt from all the love. Plus, it gives your other friends an opportunity to write birthday wishes, which is totally clutch now that we rarely use the Facebook wall for such things.

In a time when we're so concerned with how we curate our lives and how we make ourselves look on social media, it's important to take a break from the "me, me, me show" and make your bestie feel important by turning your Instagram from the day into the "you, you, you show". So get some pictures ready, and make sure you post the ones where you know she'd like, and pair them with one of these hilarious or heartfelt

"There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate." - Linda Grayson

"It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

"Some people go to priests, others to poetry. I go to my friends." - Virginia Woolf

"There is nothing like puking with somebody to make you into old friends." - Sylvia Plath

"Friends are people who know you really well and like you anyway." - Greg Tamblyn

"It’s the friends you can call up at 4 am that matter." - Marlene Dietrich

"Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart." - Eleanor Roosevelt

"Sometimes me think, ‘What is friend?’ Then me say, ‘Friend is someone to share the last cookie with." - Cookie Monster

"Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected." - Charles Lamb

“She’s my friend because we both know what it’s like to have people jealous of us.” - Clueless

"I wouldn't trade it for anything. Never, no, never. Your friendship is the best present ever." - Winnie the Pooh

"You are my best friend! Don't you ever call anybody else that!" - Broad City

"The capacity for friendship is God’s way of apologizing for our families." - Jay McInerney

"You're mad. Bonkers. Off your head.....But i'll tell you a secret.....some of the best people are." - Alice In Wonderland

"We didn't even realize we were making memories. We just knew we were having fun." - Winnie The Pooh

“I found out what the secret to life is: friends. Best friends.” - Fried Green Tomatoes

"A good friend will help you move. But best friend will help you move a dead body." - Jim Hayes

“I’m sorry I laughed at you that time you got diarrhea at Barnes & Noble. And I’m sorry for telling everyone about it. And I’m sorry for repeating it now.” - Mean Girls