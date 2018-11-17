You might be under the impression that Thanksgiving is when turkey shines in the dining room spotlight. But I would argue that there's another contender for biggest dining table star. Pie. The flakey, fruity, or custardy dessert could easily blend in on the dinner plate and can definitely erupt your Instagram notifications with likes on likes. When you do post a picture of that slice spilling out spiced apples, you'll want to know these Instagram captions about pie to post on Thanksgiving 2018.

Capturing a pie in it all of its glory is as essential as saying what you're thankful for this Thanksgiving. Either you or some baker somewhere worked passionately to create layers upon layers of buttery flakiness to hug the appropriate autumnal filling. Pie is a feat. It should be photographed and celebrated always. Post that #nofilter beauty on Thanksgiving and eat up all the likes that flood in.

If your mouth is stuffed and your brain is at capacity with butter or you're just at a loss for words, don't worry. The perfect caption exists. Poignant words have already been spoken on the subject of pie. That makes your only concern thinking about how to excuse yourself from the table to nap. This Thanksgiving, your Instagram caption to your picture of pie will be as adorning as a scoop of ice cream.

"If you wish to make an apple pie from scratch, you must first invent the universe." - Carl Sagan

"Vegetables are a must on a diet. I suggest carrot cake, zucchini bread, and pumpkin pie." - Jim Davis

"If somebody doesn't like pie, I don't trust them." - Al Roker

"So the pie isn't perfect? Cut it into wedges. Stay in control, and never panic." - Martha Stewart

"I plan on writing an epic poem about this gorgeous pie." - Twin Peaks

"You can't carve up the world. It's not a pie." - Patti Smith

"I'm as American as apple pie." - Paul Mooney

"The most beautiful thing in the world is my grandmother's apple pie." - Benny Cassette

"We must have a pie. Stress cannot exist in the presence of a pie." - David Mamet

"Pie makes everybody happy." - Laurie Halse Anderson

"I ate another apple pie and ice cream; that's practically all I ate all the way across the country, I knew it was nutritious and it was delicious, of course." - Jack Kerouac, On The Road

"To me, pie is poetry that makes the world a better place." - Ken Haedrich

"Never ask a baker what went into a pie. Just eat." - George R.R. Martin, A Dance With Dragons

"Never promise to make pie and fail to deliver on that promise." - Kate Lebo

"Cut my pie into four pieces, I don't think I can eat eight." - Yogi Berra

"Conversation was irrelevant. Only pie mattered." - Rachelle Mead

"I have fillings for you." - Unknown

"Here's an idea: let's get over ourselves, go buy a cherry pie and fall in love with life." - Tom Robbins