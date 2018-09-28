It’s safe to say that pumpkin pie is the official food of autumn. And if you’re anything like me, you’ve probably been dreaming about all things pumpkin since this time last year. So, now that fall is officially here, I whipped up a pumpkin pie recipe that's specially designed for a single serving. Aka: It only yields enough pumpkin pie for one person, so you don't have to share your delicious creation with anyone and you don't have to worry about stale leftovers by making too much. Win-win!

This single serving recipe also offers an easy way to make pumpkin pie. First, you don’t have to make pie dough. Instead, the crust is made of crushed graham crackers, an ingredient that simply emphasizes the autumn flavors. You also don’t need a lot of ingredients, which is awesome if you are trying to use up things like eggs and milk. And finally, it’s adorably small. You won’t be left with a million bowls after making this easy recipe.

Regardless, you can be sure that this pumpkin pie for one will satisfy all your pumpkin cravings. While you’re at it, treat yourself to a drink with Baileys Pumpkin Spice and put on one of your favorite fall movies. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, after all.

Ready to make to make this super cute single serving of pumpkin pie? Here’s how.

Pumpkin Pie for One

3 large graham crackers

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

4 to 5 tablespoons sugar

1/2 cup milk of choice

1/2 cup canned pumpkin

1 egg

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger (optional)

Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

1. Break up the graham crackers.

2. With a glass cup, crush the graham crackers into crumbs. You can also process the graham crackers in a blender or food processor.

3. Continue until the graham crackers are completely crushed.

4. Grease a small oven-safe container. Combine the crushed graham crackers and melted butter.

For reference, I used a five-inch wide Pyrex container. You can also use two ramekins or muffin tin.

5. With a spoon, firmly press into the graham cracker mixture. Continue until the crumbs are packed tight.

Bake for 10 to 11 minutes. (Your kitchen will smell amazing, just you wait.)

6. In a separate bowl, lightly beat the egg.

7. Add the pumpkin, milk, sugar, and spices. Mix until combined.

8. Remove the graham cracker crust from the oven. Spread a little more butter on the sides.

9. Pour the pumpkin pie mixture on top of the crust.

10. Bake for 45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

If you'd like to remove your adorable single serving of pumpkin pie from the baking dish, let it cool first. Then, use a butter knife to separate the pie from the dish.

Oh, and don't forget the whipped cream and extra cinnamon. Because fall.

Can you think of anything cuter? No? That's what I thought.

I am absolutely obsessed with this recipe. Again, it yields just as much as a large serving of pumpkin pie. It's basically a dream come true.

However, you know I can't share a single serving recipe without mentioning easy ways to customize it. This is what makes these dishes so great, after all.

Gingersnap Cookie Crust

For even more autumn-inspired flavor, crush up gingersnap cookies instead of graham crackers. BRB, I'm drooling.

Sweet Potato Puree

If sweet potato pie is more your style, you can easily replace the pumpkin puree with sweet potato puree.

Crushed Nuts

You can add a handful of your favorite nuts to the batter. About 1/4 cup should do the trick. Delicious ideas include pecans, almonds, walnuts, and cashews.

And just like that, all of your autumn dreams came true.

