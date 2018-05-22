18 Movies About Traveling That Will Make You Want To Plan a Trip With Your BFFs Immediately

Summer is around the corner, and as the weather warms up, you undoubtedly have vacation on your mind. And what greater way to spend time off than with your bestie? Summer is a great time of year to plan trips with the people you love, and not only because the season is filled with summer traveling discounts and promotions. Between the sunshine and the endless activities, there's no better time to travel alongside your best friends and get in some serious bonding. If you're not sure where to go, though, take a cue from pop culture, as these 18 movies about traveling with friends will give you major wanderlust.

These movies will almost certainly give you some great ideas about where to go on your summer vacation alongside your closest pals. You and your best friends most definitely deserve a break, and so take a cue from these films and get ready to hit the road. Whether your plans are more in line with an international journey or you're feeling just a long weekend in a different city, any summer vacation with your BFFs is a good idea. And these 18 movies are great inspo — just don't follow the films' entire plots, OK? Just take this first one here...

1. Thelma And Louise

This movie is just what you and the bestie need if you're looking for a trip that will be fun and adventurous. The classic film will inspire you to take a road trip — but, as said, that should be all the movie inspires you to do.

2. The Trip

Madman on YouTube

Food critic Steve Coogan and friend Rob Brydon go on a road trip through England to explore the country’s best restaurants in this hilarious, heartfelt movie. If you and your pal are foodies, this is the film for you.

3. Girls Trip

A weekend in a different city full of drunken nights, great music, eye candy, and friendship sounds pretty good, right? Thought so.

4. The Bucket List

Movieclips on YouTube

The Bucket List is a heartwarming film that will inspire you to do all the things that you want to do. It doesn't matter what age you are — it's always great to do once-in-a-lifetime activities with someone you love.

5. Letters To Juliet

LionsgateVOD on YouTube

Letters to Juliet is based in Verona, Italy, where Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) stumbles upon a wall where the heartbroken leave notes to Shakespeare's tragic heroine, Juliet Capulet. She finds a letter from 1957 written by a now-elderly woman named Claire (Vanessa Redgrave) and decides to help her find her long-lost lover. The movie is a romance, but the backdrop of Italy will have you yearning to go visit.

6. The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants

Four best friends stay connected through their travels by sharing a pair of jeans that fit all four of them and exemplify their tight bond. It's a film that will inspire you and the besties to create a new ritual together.

7. Jiro Dreams Of Sushi

MagnoliaPicturesVOD on YouTube

Jiro Dreams of Sushi is a documentary focusing on Jiro Ono, a 92-year-old sushi master from Hamamatsu, Japan. Jiro owns a three Michelin-starred restaurant, Sukiyabashi Jiro, that's tucked away in a Tokyo subway station. The shots of his cooking and scenes of Japan will have you ready to pack your bags.

8. Residente

ResidenteVEVO on YouTube

Puerto Rican rapper Residenté goes on a global voyage inspired by his DNA test, which reveals that he has African, European, Asian, Middle Eastern, and Native American ancestry. He visits 10 countries to trace his roots.

9. The Sound Of Music

The movie has great music, of course, but the backdrop of Austria in Julie Andrews' solo for "The Hills Are Alive" will have you booking tickets to Austria today.

10. Sex And The City 2

Warner Bros.

Fun adventures, fashion, friendship, and Abu Dhabi — need I say more?

11. 180° South

MrTrailerVids on YouTube

This documentary follows Jeff Johnson as he retraces a 1968 journey to Patagonia by conservationists Yvon Chouinard and Doug Tompkins, the founders of The North Face and Patagonia sportswear. During his travels, Johnson shipwrecks off Easter Island and attempts to climb a Patagonian peak.

12. The Way

FilmBuff Movies on YouTube

If you and your bestie like walking, you will love this movie that takes place on the Camino de Santiago (the Way of St. James), a Catholic pilgrimage route to the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, Spain. The film is about an American ophthalmologist, Dr. Thomas Avery (Martin Sheen), whose son, Daniel (Sheen's real life son Emilio Estevez), died while walking the trail. Thomas goes to France to retrieve Daniel’s body, but makes a decision to walk the Camino. It's a touching movie that will inspire you to get moving.

13. The Beach

20th Century Fox on YouTube

Filmed on the island of Kho Phi Phi in Thailand, the movie follows Richard (Leonardo DiCaprio), an adventurous man whose curiosity leads him to discover a beach paradise. The gorgeous scenery will make you want to travel to a tropical island ASAP.

14. The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

A group of retirees go to India in the hopes of getting an affordable living situation at the exotic Marigold Hotel. They quickly find out that the hotel isn't all that it advertised it would be, but although things don't go as planned, they form close friendships and have a great time anyway.

15. Fool's Gold

86BillieJean on YouTube

Like the idea of a treasure hunt in Australia? Well, you probably won't stumble upon a big pot of gold if you go on one, but you will see some great scenes of the country like those shown in Fool’s Gold.

16. The Motorcycle Diaries

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

Ernesto “Che” Guevara (Gael Garcia Bernal), travels with his friend Alberto (Rodrigo de la Serna) through South America on a motorcycle for one last break before his last semester of medical school.

17. They Call It Myanmar: Lifting The Curtain

Cinedigm on YouTube

This documentary juxtaposes extremely lavish temples and holy sites next to slum villages in the country of Myanmar. If you and your bestie aspire to make a difference and explore the world, this documentary should be a must-see.

18. Under An Arctic Sky

The Orchard Movies on YouTube

The movies' surfers and photographer took on big risks to capture some truly beautiful imagery during their travels. This is the right movie for you and your friends if you love adventure in unique places.

Now that you have some inspiration, get to booking your next trip with your pals. You won't regret it.