Multiple choice question. You're getting married soon. The best part is: (A) Spending the rest of your life with your one true love, (B) cake, or (C) presents. Tough one, I know, because cake, but if you answered C, you're correct. And because you definitely don't want crystal candlesticks because they're a pain to clean, keep reading for 18 practical items to put on your wedding registry.

Wedding registries are sort of a weird tradition. You're essentially telling your guests, "Come celebrate the love of two beautiful souls, and also, bring presents, please." This isn't how registries always were, though.

According to Racked, the practice dates back to 3000 B.C., when people used to pay a dowry to the bride's family — like land, animals, or money. A few centuries later, we had marriage chests, which held things the bride would take to her groom's house.

Then, as Racked explains, Macy's came along and changed the game. In 1924, they introduced the very first wedding gift registry, and we've been giving newlyweds silver platters and other overpriced things they never end up using ever since.

Couples these days don't always follow tradition. Some bypass the registry completely. Others ask you to donate to a charity in lieu of gifts. Still others ask you to put money toward their honeymoon.

If you still want a registry but want to be a little more practical and realistic with it, here are 18 things you should put on it.

1. Slow Cooker

Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook & Carry Programmable Slow Cooker

$49.99

Amazon

You and bae will definitely have moments when you're like, "Eff cooking." Throw a bunch o' stuff in a slow cooker, go to work, and come home to a house that smells amazing and a dinner that cooked itself.

2. Luggage Set

Kenneth Cole Reaction Renegade 8-Wheel Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Set

$214.19

Amazon

You're going to go on so many epic adventures, and you're going to need plenty of suitcases — in rose gold, BTW.

3. Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

$89.99

Amazon

Sneeze and you'll miss it. The almighty Instant Pot cooks up a fabulous meal in no time — definitely a wedding registry must-have.

4. Grill

Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill

$64.99

Amazon

A life without a grill is no life at all. Even if you live in an apartment where you can't have the real deal, this indoor grill gets the job done.

5. Patio Furniture

Merax 4 PC Outdoor Garden Rattan Patio Furniture Set

$163.99

Amazon

We're so busy thinking about the insides of our homes that we completely forget about the backyard. *facepalm* You're going to need somewhere to sit.

6. Toiletry Bag

Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag for Men and Women

$34.97

Amazon

Where else are you going to stash your cotton swabs and teeny bottles of shampoo?

7. Bath Towels

Utopia Towels

$29.99

Amazon

Sure, you already have some, but the more you have, the less frequently you have to do the laundry. Win.

8. Full Set Of Bedding

Nestl Bedding 4 Piece Sheet Set

$22.99

Amazon

Every week, when laundry day hits, there's no telling how long the sheets are going to sit in the hamper until you finally wash them and put them back on the bed. Better have a back-up set!

9. Nice Set Of Dinnerware

Divitis FUSION 12 Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set

$69.99

Amazon

It doesn't have to be fancy schmancy, but you're going to want a few dishes that actually, you know, match each other.

10. Wine Glasses

Paksh Novelty Italian Red Wine Glasses

$24.99

Amazon

It's an unwritten rule of life that every few months, you need to break a wine glass. This is a perfectly practical gift for your wedding registry.

11. Tool Set

CARTMAN Orange 39-Piece Tool Set

$13.59

Amazon

Stuff breaks. Must have tools.

12. Carbon Monoxide Detector

First Alert Carbon Monoxide Detector Alarm

$19.59

Amazon

Not very sexy, I know, but a little bird told me carbon monoxide is bad for you or something.

13. Storage Cubes

Larger Storage Cubes

$33.99

Amazon

You can never have too many storage containers, and these are also pretty pleasing to the eye.

14. Vacuum Cleaner

Bissell Cleanview Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

$89.99

Amazon

A Bissell will change your life. I'm not even exaggerating.

15. Cloth Napkins

KAF Home Chateau Easy-Care Cloth Dinner Napkins

$19.99

Amazon

They sure are nice for company, but also, they're just more eco-friendly than paper napkins that end up in the trash each day.

16. Shower Curtains Liner

Utopia Bedding 10 Guage Heavy Duty Clear Shower Curtain Liner

$9.49

Amazon

These things get nasty after some time. Add shower curtain liners to your wedding registry so that when it's time to pitch the one you have, you'll already have a back-up.

17. Printer

HP OfficeJet 3830 All-in-One Wireless Printer

$49.99

Amazon

And the award for The Thing That Breaks The Most goes to...

18. Food Processor

Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Stack & Snap Food Processor and Vegetable Chopper Black

$49.99

Amazon

Like the slow cooker, a quality food processor will make you feel like you've won the lottery. Be sure this makes its way onto your wedding registry.