May 12 is Mother's Day, and may you be blessed with the perfect Instagram caption to commemorate it. Keep your selfies in drafts and dedicate the social media spotlight to mom. You got it — you know, it — from your mama anyways, so might as well let the internet know of her superior existence. But no gorgeous picture of mom is complete without a caption. And punny Mother's Day Instagram captions are sure to add that humorous oomph to your tribute.

You can always count on mom to laugh at your jokes. She hung your kindergarten art class scribbles on the fridge like they belonged in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She was the first loyal reader of your blog, and she shared each post on her Facebook wall to give you the ~exposure~ you deserved. She was and is your number one fan. Reciprocate the fangirling with a carousel slideshow exposing how incredibly awesome and gorgeous your mom is.

A punny Instagram caption might get an eye roll from your followers but it is guaranteed to make your mom — your number one fan who thinks you should definitely go up onstage and be a stand up comedian even though you know you are only 20% funny — laugh. And her chuckle or cackle is the only laugh that matters.

My love for you is mom-umental.

I've hit the ~mother lode~ with you, mom!

Mom, you're better than premium. You're Optimom!

Today you're having a ~mom~ent!

Thanks for providing me 9 months of free womb and board.

There's no mother mom like you.

Mom, I have such a grape time sipping wine with you!

Thanks for making pancakes every weekend. There's nobody butter than you, mom.

You really rosé to this whole motherhood thing, mom.

Mom, at the bare mini-mom we should celebrate with cake and pie and donuts.

I couldn't stay ~mum~ on Mother's day. I have to let everyone know how great you are!

You're one in momillion.

Sunday is Mother's Day but I'll still celebrate you tomorrow, on Momday. My favorite day of the week.

Definitely got it from my mama.

Thanks for always taking care of me when I was sick. You're souper.

Today is one Mother friggin great day.

You'll never find another like mommy.

I would like to take a mom-ent to feature how great my mom is!