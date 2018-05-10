18 Special Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Get For Under $100
Mother's Day is a day dedicated to celebrating how awesome all the moms out there really are. That means you're supposed to spend a lot of time with your mom (or the mother figure in your life!), making her feel special and loved like she should be feeling every day. It also means you need to buy her a nice gift, because honestly, she deserves it! And sure, you could make her something that is homemade and personal, but let's be real: who has the time to do that? If you want to get something nice for your mom, but you don't want to spend a lot of money (because she probably wouldn't want you to do that anyway), there are plenty of great options out there. I've narrowed down some of them for you with these special Mother's Day gifts you can get for under $100.
One thing this list proves is that you definitely don't need to spend a huge chunk of change for a nice present. There are so many inexpensive gifts out there that it's going to be hard to pick just one. Whether you want to buy mom something functional but also cool, something she's been asking for or a sweet present she would never buy herself, there's something on here for everyone. There are even some smaller options in case you want to buy a gift for a friend who is a new mom, or another motherly figure in your life. Check out the below gift ideas, and start shopping — you don't have much time left before May 13, 2018!
1A Beautiful Vase
Boca Vase, $28-$68, Anthropologie
Flowers are a pretty standard Mother's Day gift, but they're kind of hard to receive if you don't have a nice vase to put them in. The Boca vase from Anthropologie is gorgeous, with a colorful design that any mom would love. Bonus points if you put flowers in it too!
2A Personalized Cheese Board
Marble & Copper Monogram Boards, $31.96, Williams-Sonoma
Who doesn't love an excuse to eat more cheese? This personalized monogram cheese board is exactly that. It's also a really nice piece to have for entertaining, and one your mom will definitely get a lot of use out of.
3A Useful Phone Case
ULAK iPhone Case, $8.49, Amazon
This is a great small gift for the mom who is always losing things. The phone case holds a few cards and can even hold some bills. I got one for my mom a few years ago, and she's completely obsessed with it. It makes life a little easier!
4A Simple Tote Bag
Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet, $49, Nordstrom
Buying your mom a new bag can get expensive — fast — but it doesn't have to be. A simple faux leather tote bag like this one is such a great option because it goes with everything and can be used every single day. It's also reversible, making it even more functional. I have one of these and use it constantly. It's a great gift!
5A Diffuser Set
Alio Diffuser with Reeds, $18, Alio
Candles are a nice gift, but once they're burned down, they're pretty useless. A diffuser is sometimes a better option, because it can always be refilled with new reeds. It also gives off a slightly more subtle scent. I think this one from Alio is a great gift option because of the minimalist design, and the great scents (like apple cinnamon!).
6A Self-Care Kit
Limited Edition How To Hygge Set, $53, Birchbox
Your mom definitely deserves some time to relax and unwind, and this box is perfect for that. Hygge is a Danish word for comfort and relaxation, and this box embodies that. It includes masks, a pillow spray, a candle, sipping chocolate, a calm book, a bath soak, and more for the ultimate feeling of happiness at home.
7Comfortable Flats
Black/White Babydoll Flats, $88, Ja-Vie
If your mom is constantly running from place to place, get her a comfortable pair of flats that will let her do her thing without feet that are throbbing. Ja-Vie flats are very comfy, with a built-in sock feel, and the polka dot pattern on these is adorable.
8A Charging Pad
Belkin Wireless Charging Pad, $59.99, T-Mobile
This charging pad is much more aesthetically pleasing than a regular charger with a cord, and it's an easy way for your mom to charge her phone in the trendiest way possible. It's also wireless, making it super easy to take whenever she needs something more portable.
9A Box Of Chocolate
8-Piece Confection Collection, $18, Theo Chocolate
You can never go wrong with the gift of chocolate. This Mother's Day box from Theo is a perfect gift for the beautiful design and the delicious treats inside.
10A Set Of Perfume
Rollerball Wardrobe, $60, Pinrose
If your mom travels a lot, or she just likes to experiment with perfumes, she'll love this set of 10 different rollerball perfumes. Pinrose makes amazing perfumes that all smell incredible, and these little guys are the perfect way to try a new scent.
11Workout Headphones
Relay Sport Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $79.99, Sol Republic
If your mom spends a lot of time in the gym or working out, then chances are good that she needs a new pair of headphones. These earbuds from Sol Republic are a personal favorite of mine. They're comfortable, they're made for sport so they stay in your ear, and they eliminate the annoying feeling of having a wire thumping on your chest with every movement.
12Silk Eye Masks
Slip Silk Eye Mask, $45, Anthropologie
I recommend these silk sleeping eye masks to everyone I know for a reason: they changed the way I sleep. Since I started wearing these, I sleep so much better because random light doesn't get into my eyes and wake me up out of a REM sleep (honestly, it's incredible). They are also super comfortable and stylish. Get one for your mom, and she'll appreciate it more than she even knows.
13Funny Socks
Zmart Novelty Socks, $7.99-$15.99, Amazon
If you just want to get your mom something small and cute, get here these silly socks. They're pretty on point.
14A Corkcicle Wine Glass
Corkcicle Insulated Stemless Wine Glass, $24.95, Williams-Sonoma
If your mom is really into wine, she'll love this wine glass. It's ideal for traveling, whether she's sipping a glass at the beach or at a concert. It will keep her beverage cool, and it's super easy to carry around.
15Soothing Bath Products
Almond Coconut Milk Honey Bath, $45, Laura Mercier
Sometimes you just need to buy your mom a luxurious beauty product like this one. It smells incredible, it will result in a relaxing bath, and it will last a while. It's perfect!
16A Cute Pouch
Kate Spade New York Pencil Pouch, $30, Amazon
This is probably something your mom wants to say about 20 times a day, so it's pretty great putting it on a pouch. She can use this for pretty much anything — it's a cute accessory.
17Tea Towels
Mother's Day Dish Towel, $20, Anthropologie
To be honest, you really can't go wrong with nice tea towels. Everyone always needs another set! And these are very sweet and pretty.
18A Pretty Bracelet
Kate Spade New York Heart Of Gold Bangle, $32, Amazon
If you want to get your mom a piece of jewelry, get her this bracelet that basically describes her. It's simple and beautiful, and a great price point.