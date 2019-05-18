The political rise of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been swift — and much of it has unfolded before your eyes on Twitter. From her campaign for Congress up until now, the 29-year-old legislator has proved herself adept not only at making a point in the length of a tweet, but perhaps even more so in responding to her critics. These Ocasio-Cortez Twitter clapbacks show just how skilled she is at social media and sticking up for herself and her ideas.

Ocasio-Cortez is pretty much a natural at the Twitter response, and she's even acknowledged as much herself. "If the clapbacks aren’t enough to prove I’m a Bronxite, folks are more than welcome to keep catching these Twitter hands," she posted in July 2018.

Twitter users first noticed she posted searing responses to attacks on her during the campaign season, but she didn't hold off after her election — or after being sworn in. One prominent example includes a literal dance in the Capitol.

Another notable part of her tweets is that she doesn't solely respond to haters on the social network. Ocasio-Cortez will take a screen grab from cable news or take a picture in real life and then respond to it on Twitter.

With each of these posts, she's showing that there's no limit to the clapback, or standing up for oneself.

1) At Attacks On Her Upbringing Newsmax's John Cardillo criticized her for growing up in a house in a "very nice area" and got her alma mater wrong. She quickly corrected him.

2) To A Senator About Winning The Midwest Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois warned about the Democratic Party moving "too far to the left" and losing Midwestern voters. Ocasio-Cortez had a different idea.

3) The Two-Word Clapback Ocasio-Cortez "pretty much" thanked Fox News for publicizing her platform for her.

4) On "Hysteria" About Immigration Policy When the GOP talked "crime, drugs, and terrorism" with regards to Democrats' calls to abolish ICE, Ocasio-Cortez warned of "their hysteria."

5) She Clarified Her View On Taxes When right-wing sites attack her, she responds too — even if it means agreeing with them on some points.

6) She'll Defend Others' Ideas, Too She's happy to share the credit for what she proposes.

7) The One Against Toxic Masculinity Conservative commenter Ben Shapiro had offered Ocasio-Cortez $10,000 to debate him, saying he'd donate the sum to her campaign if she agreed. "I don’t owe a response to unsolicited requests from men with bad intentions," Ocasio-Cortez responded.

8) At Attacks On Her Clothes Why respond with a single point when you can break it down into four parts? Ocasio-Cortez was attacked for having appeared in a photoshoot with fancy clothes; she then explained how photoshoots work.

9) Even With An Accidental Compliment Sometimes you need to embrace the "criticism" about you.

10) For Freshman Democratic Women Ocasio-Cortez has stuck up for her fellow Democratic colleagues. Here she defended her fellow representatives and their ideas against the framing by Fox News that they're "radical."

11) Plus Her Orientation In Congress "Try believing women + people of color," Ocasio-Cortez wrote to a critic who is neither. GOP strategist Arthur Schwartz posted that he talked with a member of Congress who said there were no intern events on the day that AOC made her comment original comment on being given directions to the wrong events on Capitol Hill. She clarified when it happened in her response.

12) She Clapped Back At Misogyny Online Again, Ocasio-Cortez didn't engage in the attack directly by defending her clothes. Rather, she went further and addressed the underlying misogyny. A conservative media personality had attacked her for wearing nice clothes. She pointed out that whatever she wore wouldn't matter and then brought up the bigger problem when the original tweet was deleted.

13) Then There's The "Weird Uncle With Questionable Racial Beliefs" Expanding from the criticisms of the Electoral College, Ocasio-Cortez addressed how rural, whiter parts of America are comparatively more represented.

14) Watch Out, Lowercase Insults A love of capitalization can be used in a clapback, too.

15) "Scandalous" Dancing Just watch this one.

16) Tackling Inequality Rather than being boxed in to answer the questions her attackers pose, Ocasio-Cortez uses the attack to better illustrate her point.

17) When A Billboard Goes For Her, Too Ocasio-Cortez has gone beyond Twitter responses, too, going so far as to take on a Times Square billboard that conservatives put up. She also goes beyond the attack to talk about underlying issues, like those paying for the ad in the first place.

18) AOC Clapped Back About The Croissants When her own tweets are used against her, she doesn't back down. She doubles down on her point. Ted Cruz had tried to attack her using the croissant comment. "Here’s the answer: government-mandated FREE CROISSANTS FOR ALL," Cruz had written. "And we’ll just force the bakers to give all of their time for free." "GOP taking every tweet so earnestly," she responded, "making my point for me."