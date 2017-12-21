Every year, as soon as Thanksgiving dinner leftovers are wrapped up, most people's attention immediately turns to the next major holiday on the calendar: Christmas. 'Tis the season, right? A marathon of eating, drinking, and socializing — what's not to like? If you need a little nudge to get into the holiday spirit (or you're just looking to get your heart warmed) check out these Christmas friendship quotes. I guarantee you're going to be hugging your BFF soon.

One of the main tenets of Christmas, whether you're religious or not, is the spirit of gift-giving. It's why the holiday season is known for being a little, uh, rough on our wallets, and why Black Friday — the day-after-Thanksgiving consumer bonanza that offers tons of discounts and sales — exists. The National Retail Federation predicts that nearly 148 million Americans plan to shop on the Saturday before Christmas this year, aka Super Saturday, which is also the biggest shopping day of the year.

But while for many folks, the holiday season has turned into a material-based, consumer free-for-all, it's still originally meant to be about bringing happiness to those closest to us. Christmas cheer, anyone? I don't know about you, but there's no one closer to me than my friends — so, to really embody the Christmas spirit, there's no one better to celebrate than, well, them!

So the next you grumble about the holidays and its toll on your bank account, give your best friend a call and let them know how dope you think they are. There's nothing more "holiday" than that.

1. "Christmas is the season when people run out of money before they run out of friends." - Larry Wilde

2. “My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?” - Bob Hope

3. "Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” - Charles M. Schulz

4. “A lovely thing about Christmas is that it's compulsory, like a thunderstorm, and we all go through it together.” - Garrison Keillor

5. "Christmas is a day of meaning and traditions, a special day spent in the warm circle of family and friends." — Margaret Thatcher

6. “Christmas is a necessity. There has to be at least one day of the year to remind us that we're here for something else besides ourselves.” - Eric Sevareid

7. “Christmas works like glue, it keeps us all sticking together.” - Rosie Thomas

8. “Christmas was definitely the best thing ever, even better than pizza. But instead of all her favorite toppings, Amitola was surrounded by all her favorite people.” - Aishabella Sheikh

9. “Mankind is a great, an immense family... This is proved by what we feel in our hearts at Christmas.” - Pope John XXIII

10. “'I am here, forever, to protect you. To help you, to love you. To keep you happy.' It was an oath that every elf knew, but never had to say. There was no prompt. At a certain age, two elves of nearly the same name would meet. Then one would say the oath, simply because they felt compelled to. It was more than a promise; it was a feeling. One that every single elf was born with.” - Kristina Aziz

11. "Christmas is a tonic for our souls. It moves us to think of others rather than of ourselves. It directs our thoughts to giving." - B.C. Forbes

12. "Christmas is, of course, the time to be home — in heart as well as body." - Garry Moore

13. "Faithful friends who are dear to us, gather near to us once more." -"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" (Ralph Blane)

14. "Christmas is the day that holds all time together." -Alexander Smith

15. “Of all the gifts, love is the greatest gift.” - Lailah Gifty Akita

16. “Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas.” - Peg Bracken

17. "Christmas is not about the lights, not about the presents, not about the food, but about being there for others, being a friend, loving someone whether they are family or not." -S.E. Smith

18. "To me, that’s what’s important at Christmas. People. Family. Friends." -A.C. Kret