Despite the fact that it has most certainly ~felt~ like winter for the last few months, it's actually only just starting now. December 21 is the first day of the official winter season, aka, it's the winter solstice. It's the coldest season of the year, but it's also one of the most beautiful, which means you're going to want to make some room in your photo roll. Get ready to fill your phone with snow-covered landscapes, branches bending under fresh powder, and purple night skies galore. And then start thinking about Instagram captions for the first day of winter, because on the shortest day of the year, you'll have less time to deliberate over the perfect caption.

To make things easier for you, I've rounded up some snowy captions that will complement your wintry pictures. To give you some variety, I've mixed together quotes and musings from literature, comedic observations, poetic descriptions and everything #relevant in between. Having your captions ready to go before you even snap a photo is a great way to get ahead of the game and ensure that you're not held back from the fun when you finally do find that great, first day of winter photo that you're dying to share with your friends and followers.

"Even the strongest blizzards start with a single snowflake." - Sara Raasch

“What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness." - John Steinbeck

"I love the scents of winter! For me, it’s all about the feeling you get when you smell pumpkin spice, cinnamon, nutmeg, gingerbread and spruce." - Taylor Swift

"Melancholy were the sounds on a winter's night." - Virginia Woolf

"No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn." - Hal Borland

"Hello babies. Welcome to Earth. It's hot in the summer and cold in the winter. It's round and wet and crowded. On the outside, babies, you've got a hundred years here. There's only one rule that I know of, babies-"God damn it, you've got to be kind." - Kurt Vonnegut

"You can't get too much winter in the winter." - Robert Frost

"A man says a lot of things in summer he doesn’t mean in winter." - Patricia Briggs

"Winter is not a season, it’s an occupation." - Sinclair Lewis

"Blow, blow, thou winter wind Thou art not so unkind, As man’s ingratitude." - William Shakespeare

"The winter solstice has always been special to me as a barren darkness that gives birth to a verdant future beyond imagination, a time of pain and withdrawal that produces something joyfully inconceivable, like a monarch butterfly masterfully extracting itself from the confines of its cocoon, bursting forth into unexpected glory." - Gary Zukav

"The winter solstice is the time of ending and beginning, a powerful time — a time to contemplate your immortality. A time to forgive, to be forgiven, and to make a fresh start. A time to awaken." - Frederick Lenz

“Winter is not a season, it's a celebration." - Anamika Mishra

"Snow was falling, so much like stars filling the dark trees that one could easily imagine its reason for being was nothing more than prettiness." - Mary Oliver

"Bad weather always looks worse through a window." - Unknown

“Son of a nutcracker!” - Elf

"The cold never bothered me anyway." - Frozen

"Welcome, winter. Your late dawns and chilled breath make me lazy, but I love you nonetheless." - Terri Guillemets

"I realize there's something incredibly honest about trees in winter, how they're experts at letting things go." - Jeffrey McDaniel