How many pets do you know named Kitty? Or Max? When it comes to pet names, some will always be popular. There will never be a shortage of cats named Tiger or dogs named Sam, so why not opt for something a little more creative; perhaps a name that isn't even a name at all? If you're looking to bring a furry friend into your life, consider giving them a name based on your second favorite thing: food. These are 19 of the best food names to give your pet.

The names below are grouped by meal. First is breakfast, then lunch, then dinner, then dessert. Each has been specially selected based on a few criteria. Things that were considered include popularity of the food, popularity of the name, cuteness, silliness, and uniqueness. Dietary restrictions were also taken into account; a vegetarian wouldn't want a cat names hamburger, for instance. All in all, if you are a person with a pet and also a person who eats food, you're going to find at least one name on this list that resonates.

Science has consistently shown pets make people happy. A study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychiatry connects pet ownership to sociability, increased self-esteem, conscientiousness, and decreased levels of anxiety. If you're in a place in life that would allow you to adopt a pet, consider doing so — they'll definitely make you happier, and especially with a cute food-themed name.

1 Flapjack Giphy An ode to the extra special breakfast food you only get to enjoy on special occasions. The name "Flapjack" offers ample nickname opportunities: namely "Flap" and "Jack."

2 Toast Giphy Toast is the unsung hero of any breakfast. Give it the acknowledgement it has long deserved by naming your beloved pet after it.

3 Sausage Giphy A sausage dog, or dacklehund is the nickname for daschunds in many parts of the world. It is an obvious choice for your cylindrical pooch, or an unexpected one for your froo-froo pup.

4 Bacon Giphy Who doesn't like bacon? Case closed.

5 Sandwich Giphy Hoagie also works.

6 Ham Giphy A few years ago a photo went viral on Facebook that depicted a dog that appeared to have intense burns on his face. People were quick to post prayers and well wishes only to figure out he was fine, he just had a slice of ham on his face. Long live ham dog.

7 Cheese Giphy Cheddar, Gouda, Mozzarella, and Nacho would also be excellent variations of this.

8 Crouton Giphy Salads are a common lunch, but don't offer many good name suggestions. Crouton is the stand-out, and arguably the best salad topping.

9 Carrot Giphy Also excellent for rabbits.

10 Juice Giphy If, heavens forbid, your pooch ever escapes from his collar, at least you can say, "The Juice is Loose."

11 Beef Giphy Ideal for big, clunky dogs who are anything but graceful and love to chow down on anything in front of them. Beefy is also a very cute nickname.

12 Beans Giphy Same idea as beef, but for vegans.

13.Noodle Giphy Not just for poodles, noodle is arguably one of the most fun words in the English language. Just imagine how cute this would be if your furry friend has curly fur.

14 Tofu Giphy Tofu is trendy. The soybean protein is finally receiving recognition as an excellent dish in itself, not just as a meat substitute. A kitty named Tofu sounds like it should have its own children's book series.

15 Cocoa Giphy A classic. No explanation needed.

16 Cupcake Giphy A sweet treat to serve as the name for a sweet pet.

17 Pie Giphy The best dessert bar none would be the perfect name for a Persian Cat or a Pug.

18 Pudding Giphy If you're looking for something a little more original than Cocoa for your chocolate-colored pup, opt for Pudding.