National Parents' Day is coming up on Sun., Jul. 22, and one great way to celebrate is to make an epic social media tribute. That's why I've put together a list of funny National Parents' Day Instagram caption ideas, because let's be real, aside from maybe a text message or phone call, you're celebrating this holiday via Instagram. So let me help you make it a good post! Whether you're celebrating as a child or a parent yourself, you'll want to pair whatever adorable, endearing, or hilarious picture you chose to post on Instagram with an epic caption. We all know that a great picture with a lame caption is half-baked — so if you're going to celebrate the holiday on Instagram, at least make sure that the post gets all of the double taps that it deserves.

If you didn't know, National Parents' Day isn't just some random holiday that a group of parents made up, it's actually a federal holiday. In 1994, Bill Clinton signed a proclamation that deemed the fourth Sunday of July as a day for "recognizing, uplifting, and supporting the role of parents in the rearing of children,” according to the National Parents' Day Council website. While the holiday is definitely about honoring our parents, or being inspired to be our best if we are parents ourselves, it's also a day to get real about what parenting is. That's why this combination of humorous and touching quotes about parenting will resonate with your followers.

“Children have never been very good at listening to their elders, but they have never failed to imitate them.” - James Baldwin

"You can learn many things from kids. How much patience you have, for instance." - Franklin P. Jones

“Be nice to your kids. They choose your nursing home.” - Phyllis Diller

"The reason why grandchildren and grandparents get along so well is because they have a common enemy." - Unknown

“The best way to keep children at home is to make the home atmosphere pleasant, and let the air out of the tires.” - Dorothy Parker

"Respect your parents, they made it through school without Google." - Unknown

"I became the kind of parent my mother was to me." - Maya Angelou

“Adults are just outdated children.” - Dr. Seuss

"Everybody always tells you what an awesome and unique experience being a parent is. Words can never do the feeling justice." - Eric Church

"At the end of the day, the most overwhelming key to a child’s success is the positive involvement of parents." – Jane D. Hull

"The depth of the love of parents for their children cannot be measured. It is like no other relationship. It exceeds concern for life itself. The love of a parent for a child is continuous and transcends heartbreak and disappointment." – James E. Faust

"While we try to teach our children all about life, Our children teach us what life is all about." – Angela Schwindt

"Let parents bequeath to their children not riches, but the spirit of reverence." - Plato

"I learned the way a monkey learns, watching his parents." - Prince Charles

"There's love for your parents, your family, your spouse, your partner, your friends, but the nature of the connection you have with your child, there's nothing like it. It has its own character and it's so serious and so powerful, and so it's a prism through which I see everything." - Annette Bening

"The first half of our lives is ruined by our parents and the second half by our children." – Clarence Day

“Making the decision to have a child is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” – Elizabeth Stone

“Ah, babies! They’re more than just adorable little creatures on whom you can blame your farts.” - Tina Fey

“Having children is like living in a frat house — nobody sleeps, everything is broken, and there’s a lot of throwing up.” - Ray Romano