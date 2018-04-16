Tax Day isn't the best day of the year, the say the least. In the weeks leading up to the big day (usually on Apr. 15, unless that day falls on a weekend — for instance, in 2018, the day is on Apr. 17 instead), many of us are super stressed trying to get our taxes filed and wondering why adulting never seems to get any easier. And then, once we've filed, we either have a refund to look forward to, or a deficit to dread. Because there are so many different feelings that get stirred up during tax season, it's no surprise that there are some pretty funny quotes about taxes from some pretty inspiring people who know a lot about money. To get in the spirit of the season, you'll want to collect some funny Tax Day Instagram captions to post on Apr. 17 this year, because a great way to get through it, is to share your struggles or strides on social media.

Whether you're Instagramming your tax refund shopping spree plans or your ramen noodle dinner because you owe money, your friends and followers are going to be super appreciative for the #relatable content. Here, I've put together a list of some of my favorite quotes that will give you the words you need to express your financial woes, worries, and wishes. Pair one of these quotes up with a great picture or story and get all the likes. Because let's be honest, likes are currency, too.

“While money can't buy happiness, it certainly lets you choose your own form of misery.” — Groucho Marx

“Money may not buy happiness, but I'd rather cry in a Jaguar than on a bus.” — Françoise Sagan

The two most beautiful words in the English language are 'cheque enclosed.'” — Dorothy Parker

“I’ll do anything for money. Anything except work.” — Jarod Kintz

"Finance is the art of passing money from hand to hand until it finally disappears." — Robert W. Sarnoff

“My formula for success is rise early, work late and strike oil.” — JP Getty.

"The best way to teach your kids about taxes is by eating 30 percent of their ice cream." — Bill Murray

"Dogs have no money. They’re broke their entire lives. You know why dogs have no money? No pockets.” — Jerry Seinfeld

"Love conquers all things except poverty and toothache." — Mae West

"The way taxes are, you might as well marry for love." — Joe Louis

"Hobbies cost money, but interests are free." — George Carlin

“Money doesn’t talk, it swears.” — Bob Dylan

“I’m tired of hearing about money, money, money, money, money. I just want to play the game, drink Pepsi, wear Reebok.” — Shaquille O’Neal

“I’m living so far beyond my income that we may almost be said to be living apart.” — e. e. cummings

“Isn’t it appropriate that the month of the tax begins with April Fool’s Day and ends with cries of May Day!” — Robert Knauerhase

“When it comes to taxes, there are two types of people. There are those that get it done early, also known as psychopaths, and then the rest of us.” — Jimmy Kimmel

“What is the difference between a taxidermist and a tax collector? The taxidermist takes only your skin.” — Mark Twain

"Worried about an IRS audit? Avoid what's called a red flag. That's something the IRS always looks for. For example, say you have some money left in your bank account after paying taxes. That's a red flag." — Jay Leno

"According to a recent survey, 12 percent of Americans say that it's fine to cheat a little on your taxes, while the other 88 percent know not to talk to a guy with a clipboard asking them if they cheat on their taxes." — Jimmy Fallon