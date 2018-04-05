17 Funny Tax Day Instagram Captions That Will Make Everything Feel Less Scary

Let's face it: Tax Day is a scary concept. Just the mere mention of it can raise the hair on your arms. Tax Day commonly refers to the day that your individual income taxes are due to the federal government. Although it is typically held on April 15, this year's exception will fall on April 17, 2018, but as per usual, will include a ton of combing through receipts, coughing up money for Turbo tax, and crying on the phone to your mom.

But once that envelope is sealed, and you can tuck that last W4 into your designated tax folder and permanently lock it up in your file cabinet, it's time to break out the bubbly and post it on the 'gram, complete with a hilarious caption, of course.

This is my first year filing my own taxes, and I have already messed up several times. I lost one of my W2s, can't distinguish between any of my Uber receipts from the past year, don't seem to recall signing up for health insurance with my previous employer... and the list goes on. But there is a light at the end of the tunnel: when this is all over, you won't have to stress about it again for a whole year — at least if you're a procrastinator, like me.

Children may be deductible, but they are still taxing —Unknown

Why won't sharks attack tax inspectors? Professional courtesy —Unknown

Giphy "I'm not going to pay taxes. When they say I'm going to prison, I'll say 'No, prisons cost taxpayers a lot of money. You keep what it would have cost to incarcerate me, and we'll call it even." —Jimmy Kimmel

People who struggle with their income tax can be divided into two categories: Men and women. —Unknown

"Worried about an IRS audit? Avoid what's called a red flag. That's something the IRS always looks for. For example, say you have some money left in your bank account after paying taxes. That's a red flag. —Jay Leno

Giphy "The guy who said that the truth never hurts never had to fill out a form 1040 —Unknown

"I'd tell you some tax jokes, but I doubt you'd depreciate it! —Unknown

"George Washington never told a lie, but then he never had to file a Form 1040." —Unknown

Giphy Let me tax your memory. —Unknown

Have you heard about the new way of taxing DIY'ers? Shelf-Assessment. —The Alternative Accountant

How do you know you've got a good accountant? He's had a loophole named after him. —The Alternative Accountant

Giphy What's the difference between tax avoidance and tax evasion? About 20 years. —The Alternative Accountant

Intaxication: The elated feeling of getting your tax return —Unknown

I wish complaining about doing my taxes was deductible —Unknown

Giphy A fine is a tax for doing wrong. A tax is a fine for doing right. —Unknown

Can I write off all the wine I drank while doing my taxes? It would put me in a significantly lower bracket. —Unknown