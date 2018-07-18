Netflix is known for its extensive library of TV shows and movies, but sometimes all that content can get a little overwhelming. Everyone's been in a situation where they suddenly logged onto their friend's account and saw all of these movie suggestions that somehow their own algorithm had left out of the "Top Movies For You" category. It's OK though, because these 19 Netflix Original movies featuring your fave celebs will guide you to expand your movie-watching horizons next time you're in the mood for a viewing.

Whether you realize it or not, the chances that your favorite actor appears in a Netflix Original movie are high. And those chances are only going to continue to increase, since Netflix recently announced that it would spend between $7 billion and $8 billion on content in 2018. As if that weren't a high enough budget, earlier in July The Economist reported that Netflix would actually spend closer to $12 or $13 billion on content this year, most likely.

What that means is that you can expect a lot more great original content featuring some of your favorite actors, like all of the movies on this list. You might want to catch yourself up on most of these before Netflix drops that $13 billion worth of new movies in the future, too.

1 'The Polka King' Netflix on YouTube This movie stars so many of your faves, including Jack Black, Jenny Slate, Jason Schwartzman, Vanessa Bayer, and J.B. Smoove.

2 'The Incredible Jessica James' Netflix on YouTube In addition to the movie's titular star, Jessica Williams, Chris O'Dowd and Atlanta's Lakeith Stanfield star in this Netflix comedy.

3 'Okja' Netflix on YouTube Seohyun An stars as the protagonist in this animal rights fantasy, but Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, and Jake Gyllenhaal play major parts as well.

4 'Special Correspondents' Netflix on YouTube While Ricky Gervais, Eric Bana, and Vera Farmiga star, fan-favorite America Ferrera shows up in the Netflix film too.

5 'Mudbound' Netflix on YouTube If you decide to watch this Oscar-nominated film just because Mary J. Blige and Carey Mulligan have big roles in it, nobody would question you.

6 'Imperial Dreams' Netflix on YouTube John Boyega and Keke Palmer play characters in this dramatic hidden gem.

7 'You Get Me' Netflix/YouTube Bella Thorne plays a mysterious and manipulative high schooler in this twisted drama.

8 'The Meyerowitz Stories (New And Selected)' Netflix on YouTube While the movie stars big names like Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Dustin Hoffman, it also features everyone's faves, Emma Thompson and Sigourney Weaver.

9 'Candy Jar' Netflix on YouTube This prep school-set comedy features the dramatic genius of Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, and Uzo Aduba.

10 'The Legacy Of A Whitetail Deer Hunter' Netflix on YouTube This Josh Brolin-starring film also features Fargo's Carrie Coon, along with comedy fave Danny McBride.

11 'Ibiza' Netflix on YouTube Gillian Jacobs, Phoebe Robinson, and Vanessa Bayer all star together as a holy trinity in Ibiza.

12 'White Fang' Netflix on YouTube Even though it's animated, White Fang features a mini Parks and Recreation reunion with vocal performances by Rashida Jones and Nick Offerman. Paul Giamatti stars in it as well, and if there's ever a Parks and Rec reboot, he should definitely make an appearance.

13 'A Futile And Stupid Gesture' Netflix on YouTube Will Forte and Smallville's Annette O'Toole tell the story behind MAD Magazine in this Netflix comedy.

14 'The Week Of' Netflix on YouTube In addition to Adam Sandler and Chris Rock, this hilarious movie also stars fan-favorites Rachel Dratch and Steve Buscemi. What a cast.

15 'Our Souls At Night' Netflix on YouTube Judy Greer, Jane Fonda, and Robert Redford prove that actors never lose their style in this sweet rom-com.

16 'The Fundamentals Of Caring' Netflix on YouTube Paul Rudd and Selena Gomez star together in this heartwarming road trip movie.

17 'Girlfriend's Day' Netflix on YouTube Amber Tamblyn and Bob Odenkirk play the protagonists in this film, but Natasha Lyonne, and June Diane Raphael have parts in it that fans won't want to miss.

18 'Mascots' Netflix/YouTube Chris O'Dowd and '90s fave Parker Posey have hilarious roles in this quirky comedy.