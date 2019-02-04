While Valentine's Day is most certainly about expressing love IRL, you can't deny that it also has a purpose and place on social media. The holiday dually acts as a post prompt, which means you're going to want to find a great picture to share, and an even greater caption. This is the greeting card holiday after all, so sharing a few choice romantic words is part of it. To make it easier for you, I've put together a list of quotes about love to use as your Valentine's Day caption on social media, because caption-less post purgatory is a real thing.

There's no reason to over-think it, there are so many literary minds that have already said some of the most relatable and moving things about love, so why not just borrow their words instead? Here I've pulled together a collection of thoughts, phrases, quotes, and musings about romantic love, friendship, self love, and the human heart. Use these relevant quotes as a captions so that you can post as many sweet photos as your heart desires.

“Valentine’s Day is the poet’s holiday.” – Ted Koosner

“The Eskimos had fifty-two names for snow because it was important to them: there ought to be as many for love.” – Margaret Atwood

“Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere. They’re in each other all along.” – Rumi

"I am good, but not an angel. I do sin, but I am not the devil. I am just a small girl in a big world trying to find someone to love." - Marilyn Monroe

"Love grows more tremendously full, swift, poignant, as the years multiply." - Zane Grey

“To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance.” – Oscar Wilde

“Grow old with me! The best is yet to be.” – Robert Browning

"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." - Audrey Hepburn

“Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” – Emily Bronte

"Love yourself. Then forget it. Then, love the world." - Mary Oliver

"I wish I had done everything on Earth with you." - F. Scott Fitzgerald

"One words frees us of all the weight and pain of life: That word is love." - Sophocles

"There is no charm equal to tenderness of heart." - Jane Austen

"The beauty of a woman must be seen from in her eyes, because that is the doorway to her heart, the place where love resides." - Audrey Hepburn

"We loved with a love that was more than love." - Edgar Allan Poe

“Rare as is true love, true friendship is rarer.” – Jean de La Fontaine

"You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." - Dr. Seuss

"For the two of us, home isn't a place. It is a person. And we are finally home." - Stephanie Perkins

"When we are older, can we have the same address?" - Kaitlyn Wylde