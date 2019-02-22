2 More Women Have Accused R. Kelly Of Committing Sexual Misconduct When They Were Teenagers

After Lifetime's docuseries Surviving R. Kelly was released in January, more women are coming forward about the rapper. During a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 22, two more women accused R. Kelly of sexual misconduct. The women claim that the alleged actions happened in 1995, when one of the women was 16 and the other was 15. Kelly's lawyer, Steve Greenberg, has denied all previous allegations against the rapper, claiming that Kelly "never knowingly had sex with an underage woman," according to a statement the lawyer gave The Associated Press in January.

UPDATE: R. Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois on Friday, USA Today reported. He is set to appear in court on March 8. State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is expected to announce the charges in a press conference on Friday, according to CNN.

EARLIER: The two women, Latresa Scaff and Rochelle Washington, are being represented by Gloria Allred, TMZ reported Thursday. The outlet noted that during the press conference, Allred alleged that in 1995, Kelly gave the then-teens "drugs and alcohol" and took "advantage of them sexually." The alleged incidents were said to have happened in Baltimore, during an after-party for one of Kelly's concerts.

These new claims are harrowing, even after all of the other allegations described in Surviving R. Kelly. According to Scaff's statement, Washington tried to hide in the bathroom of Kelly's hotel room after he allegedly exposed himself to the teens and asked them to participate in a threesome. While she was in the bathroom, Kelly allegedly raped Scaff and then walked out of the room, the women claimed.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Cut noted that Maryland's age of consent is 16, and Scaff was 16 at the time of the alleged assault. But Scaff claimed at the press conference that because of the drugs and alcohol, she wasn't able to consent to having sex with the rapper, as The Baltimore Sun reported.

"When I first met R. Kelly that night, I was very happy and excited because I was young and starstruck," Scaff said at the press conference, according to the Sun. "However now that I am an adult, I feel hurt by what he did to me when I was only 16 years old and under the influence of alcohol and marijuana which had been provided to me at his after-party."

In addition to these new allegations, Kelly is also facing legal action in connection to some of the other misconduct allegations against him, as reported by TMZ. An Illinois grand jury is investigating a sex tape that allegedly shows the rapper having sex with a 14-year-old girl, according to the outlet. (The sex tape is different from the alleged one noted in the 2008 trial during which Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges.)

In addition to the grand jury investigation, BuzzFeed News reported last month that The Fulton County District Attorney's Office in Atlanta is investigating some of the other allegations made in Surviving R. Kelly. A lawyer for a set of parents who claim the rapper is holding their daughter captive told BuzzFeed News that the DA's office contacted them for "information and witness contact information concerning the documentary."

The Cut reported that during the press conference, Allred said that Scaff and Washington will talk to authorities about their alleged experiences with Kelly. It remains to be seen whether there will be legal consequences for these new claims, but here's hoping that justice will be served.