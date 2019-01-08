Last week, Lifetime aired a three-part docu-series which detailed several allegations of misconduct against singer R. Kelly. Now Buzzfeed reveals that The Fulton County District Attorney's Office in Atlanta is investigating R. Kelly for several allegations that appeared in Surviving R. Kelly. BuzzFeed reported on Jan. 8 that the DA's office has begun reaching out to people who appeared in the Surviving R. Kelly the documentary for more information on the alleged incidents. (The Fulton County DA's Office declined to comment to Bustle regarding the investigations.)

Gerald Griggs, a lawyer who represents Jonjelyn and Tim Savage, the parents of a woman who they allege is being held captive by Kelly, told BuzzFeed News that the district attorney's office had reached out to him. He shared,

"They just wanted some information and witness contact information concerning the documentary. They wanted to know if my clients could provide some information."

In a separate comment, Griggs told FOX 5 News in Atlanta,

“In the past few days, very senior members of the DA's office have contacted Griggs regarding witness information in the case.”

R. Kelly and his attorneys have vehemently denied all claims to Bustle and other media outlets in the past.

Buzzfeed noted that Griggs declined to say whose information he was asked to provide. However, the outlet shared that he did disclose that the request involved "people who are central to the documentary.""We want law enforcement to take a strong, hard look at it," Griggs told BuzzFeed.

The Surviving R. Kelly docuseries centered around Kelly's alleged sexual abuse of women and minors. During its third installment, cameras followed Michelle Kramer as she attempted to rescue her daughter Dominique Gardner from Kelly’s alleged hold.

