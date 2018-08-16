It's possible that you saw those humongous balloons depicting Trump as a cartoon baby in the United Kingdom. Now, they're headed to Bedminster, New Jersey, where Donald Trump likes to spend vacation time at the Trump National Golf Club. If you're a local in that part of New Jersey, two "Baby Trump" balloons might make an appearance near you. Plus, they can also be "adopted," according to NJ.com.

NJ.com reported the appearance of these clownish balloons is part of the Baby Trump Tour created by Didier Jiminez-Castro and Jim Girvan. While speaking to NJ.com, Girvan explained his plans for the gigantic balloons in Bedminster, "We want to make sure the balloons get put into good hands. If we can locate an organization that's willing and able to have multiple events on a regional level, we're certainly going to consider that."

On Facebook, the organizers for the "Baby Trump Tour" wrote, "We’re having a baby! The first two of six Baby Trump balloons have arrived in Bedminster, New Jersey, where a dedicated team of tot tenders from the People’s Motorcade have been preparing for their arrival. We are now scheduling the Baby Trump Tour to bring him to locations across the country."

That's not all. It looks like the gigantic crybaby balloons could have potentially new owners in other states across the country. In their Facebook post, organizers wrote that the "potential parents" hailed from Los Angeles, Florida, Washington, D.C., and beyond. "With your help and participation, we can share these big cry-babies across America sending Donald Trump and his enablers a powerful message for the next two years if he remains in office," organizers wrote.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News/Getty Images

More to come...