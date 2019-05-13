20 Awesome Gifts For Men That Are Most Wished For On Amazon

I love surprises, whether or not anyone else does. That's why I can't stand asking the question, "What do you want?" when I have to buy a gift for someone. In a desperate attempt to avoid said surprise-spoiler, I often default to checking out the gifts most added to Amazon wish lists — especially if I'm shopping for my partner, dad, brother, or guy friends. The men in my life are notoriously hard to buy for, so I like to get a little insight from other men who've got their eye (or mouse cursor) on the coolest, most innovative presents on Amazon.

Perhaps my favorite dudes are so hard to shop for because they don't fit into the quintessential male gift guide. My dad can't stand football, I've never seen my boyfriend in a tie, most of my friends can't grow a beard, and I don't think a single one of them has ever picked up a golf club in their lives.

The good news? No matter what the men in your life are into, Amazon breaks down their most wished for items into super specific categories, ranging everywhere from arts and cooking to automotive and outdoors. If you're currently drawing a blank, here are some of the most original gifts for men that other men can't wait to get their hands on.

1. This Phone Charger That Also Sanitizes Your It PhoneSoap 2.0 $50 Amazon See on Amazon For the germophobe in your life, there's PhoneSoap 2.0. It's a universal charger that also uses UV light to sanitize the surface of your phone. It disinfects and kills bacteria in under five minutes, uses a standard USB port to charge your device, and fits phones as large as the iPhone 6s.

2. This Ultra Lightweight Inflatable Hammock Chillbo Baggins Inflatable Lounge Bag Hammock $60 Amazon See on Amazon This inflatable hammock requires no external pump, weighs only three pounds, and is the highest rated one of its kind on Amazon. To use, simply unfold the bag, "scoop" in the air, roll-up the end up, and buckle. This air-tight nylon bag can hold up to 400 pounds and floats on water — making it perfect for lounging at the park or in the pool.

3. This Body Massager That Has Garnered A Cult Following On Amazon Body Back Company's Body Back Buddy Trigger Point Therapy Self Massage Tool $30 Amazon See on Amazon This personal massager has garnered somewhat of a cult following on Amazon with over 4,000 positive reviews. It's unique S-shape and knobbed design allows the user to reach any muscle group and easily leverage pressure for a deep tissue massage anywhere on the body. Now that's a gift that will keep on giving.

4. This Teeth Whitener For The Fan Of All Things Natural Carbonwhite Natural Teeth Whitener $25 Amazon See on Amazon Made from activated charcoal, Carbonwhite teeth whitener is a black powder that uses its incredible absorbency to soak up stains from the surface of your teeth. It also helps with bad breath and oral hygiene, and people love that it genuinely works without the pain, harmful chemicals, or price tag of other whiteners.

5. An Excellent Place To Start His Home-Brewing Hobby Mr. Beer Premium Craft Beer Kit $50 Amazon See on Amazon If he's a beer fan, Mr. Beer's premium craft beer kit lets him make two batches of his very own. It comes with everything from extracts and shatterproof bottles to carbonation drops and a two-gallon fermenter. If a guy in your life has any interest in home brewing, reviewers say this is an excellent place to start.

6. The Answer To Extension Cords And Dead Devices Skiva Octofire Multi USB Charger $40 Amazon See on Amazon Everyone knows a techie who never has enough outlets. The Skiva Octofire multi USB charger charges eight devices at top speed, and it has built-in sensors to make sure that nothing overheats, over charges, or goes over the voltage. It's also got a sleek, convenient design that looks great on any desk, and reviewers say, "Charges every device that I own without fail."

7. Cook Anything On The Grill With This Reusable Non-Stick Mat Grillaholics Grill Mat (2 Pack) $20 Amazon See on Amazon The Grillaholics Grill Mat is a durable, non-stick, and heat-resistant mat that lets you cook anything on the barbecue without hassle and without dropping food through the cracks. It's reusable and dishwasher safe, but it's not just for the grill master — you can use it as a baking mat for cookies, too.

8. For The Light Sleeper Or Portable Music Fan LectroFan Micro $34 Amazon See on Amazon The LectroFan Micro is a tiny noise machine that has five fan sounds, four white noises, and one ocean sound. It has a compact swivel design so you can direct the sound any which way, and it doubles as a crystal-clear wireless Bluetooth speaker.

9. This Planner That Zaps Away Procrastination And Increases Focus Productivity Planner $25 Amazon See on Amazon Based on leading productivity principles and supported goals research, this productivity planner helps you stay on top of your weekly goals, get focused, and stop procrastination. Reviewers love the open format and the introduction how-to pages; one even wrote that this one's a "life changer," and his "therapist wants everyone to have one."

10. This Car Charger That Doubles As A Tracking Device nonda Car Charger And Tracker $8 Amazon See on Amazon This nonda car charger doesn't just power two phones at once with blazing fast ports that plug into a cigarette lighter; it also sends a signal to your phone through the included app so that he can find his car even in the busiest parking lot.

11. This Safe Tool That Makes Kitchen Prep A Breeze Mandoline Slicer + Peeler $22 Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to quick and easy kitchen prep, the Mandoline slicer and peeler has your guy covered. It has five different slicers for anything from slicing to shredding, has a mess-free container, and comes with a finger protector for safety. Everything is made from safe, BPA-free plastic, and you can toss it all in the dishwasher for simple clean-up.

12. This Mature Desk Lamp With A Calendar And Temperature Display WILIT Business Leather Desk Lamp $28 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is this WILIT business leather desk lamp mature and stylish, but it has a ton of awesome features, too. It has three different brightness modes, a bendable gooseneck, and a sleek display that shows the time, date, and weather. He can even use it as an alarm clock.

13. This Mini Hand-Operated Espresso Maker For The Coffee Addict MiniPresso GR Espresso Maker $60 Amazon See on Amazon The MiniPresso GR espresso maker has been on people's wish-list for months, and that's because it lets you make an excellent cup of espresso without batteries or electricity. It's hand-operated for use on the go, so it's great for camping and late nights at the office. "This little thing makes amazing espresso," wrote one reviewer. "It is well built, comes with clear instructions....and I have a super automatic to compare."

14. If He Loves Organization, Or Needs A Little More Of It In His Life Bingonia Packing Cubes $45 Amazon See on Amazon For the guy who loves organization (or for the one who needs a little more of it), there are these Bingonia packing cubes. They allow you to divide your belongings into compact, Tetris-like sections, so everything stays neat and wrinkle-free during your trip. They're also durable, collapsible when not in use, and come in a set of five — shoe bag included.

15. This Single-Serve Blender So He Can Blend, Grab, And Go Oster Single Serve Blender $20 Amazon See on Amazon If he's a fan of nutrition, he'll love the Oster single-serve blender. It blends his favorite shake, smoothie, or nutrition drink straight in the travel bottle, so he can pick up and go without spills or excess washing. It has a powerful motor and even comes with a recipe booklet.

16. This 5-In-1 Grooming Tool For Ultimate Convenience Philips Norelco Multigroom $20 Amazon See on Amazon Tons of rave review, five different grooming attachments, and only $20? What more could you want from the Philips Norelco Multigroom? Not only does it come with nearly 5,000 positive reviews on Amazon, it also has a full trimmer, detail trimmer, nose trimmer, beard and mustache trimmer, and stubble comb, and it lasts for up to 35 minutes on one charge.

17. Max Out His Wifi Speed With This Brilliant Device Portal Wifi Router $149 Amazon See on Amazon For the guy who's always complaining about his internet speed, there's the Portal Wifi Router. It uses patented technology and dedicated hardware that maxes your wifi out at the top speed you pay for, so you can get the fastest speed on your phone, laptop, tablet, streaming devices, or video game consoles. "The installation process is incredibly simple," wrote one reviewer. "The design is sleek and simple. Best of all, your WiFi speed really will be improved!"

18. Keep Opened Wine Bottles Extra Fresh The Original Vacu Vin Wine Saver $13 Amazon See on Amazon If he likes wine, he'll love the original Vacu Vin Wine Saver, which is the number one best seller in wine stoppers on Amazon. The vacuum pump removes all the excess air from your opened bottle and the two included stoppers keep it extra fresh until you pop it open again. "I have tried several vacuum systems and this is the only one that has worked consistently," wrote one reviewer. "Thank you!"

19. A Wallet For The Minimalist In Your Life ROCO Minimalist Aluminum Wallet $15 Amazon See on Amazon The ROCO Minimalist aluminum wallet is specifically designed to be extremely slim and exceptionally durable. It holds up to twenty cards in the aluminum body and paper bills in the stretchy money clip. It also uses an RFID-blocking clip to stop thieves from getting your personal info. "Love this minimalist wallet," wrote one reviewer. "Sleek, stylish, and efficient."