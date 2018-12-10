20 Bookish Holiday Decorations You’ll Want To Deck Your Halls With All Year ‘Round
I don’t know about you, but I’m a little bit, shall we say… Grinch-y about holiday decorations. I know, I KNOW — nobody likes a Grinch. (Even though his heart did grow three sizes in the end.) I mean, sure, putting decorations up is all well and good, but between taking them down and having to find somewhere to store them in my always too-small closets the remaining 11 months of the year, trimming the tree and decking the halls aren’t always my favorite activities. But these bookish holiday ornaments — decorations perfect for any book-lover — are cute enough to change even the Grinchiest of holiday decorators’ minds. Yep, even mine. And, after all, the holiday season IS all about joy and love, am I right? And what gives bookworms more feelings of joy and love than books and an assortment of baubles inspired by them?
Whether you’re looking for some last-minute decorations to brighten up your own holiday season, or are hunting for some stocking stuffers for the book lovers you love, these book inspired holiday decorations are exactly what you’re looking for. Check out these 20 totally bookish holiday decorations that you’ll want to deck your halls with all year ‘round — or, at the very least, all winter long.
1. Sassy Bookworm
Fun fact: the term “bookworm” comes from an actual creature — the book borer, a type of insect that actually consumes books and other fibrous materials. This bright, blown-glass bookworm won’t be eating real books anytime soon, but it’s just cute enough to hang on your holiday tree.
2. Miniature Leather Books
Miniature Leather Book Ornaments
Perfect for book lovers, writers, and journal-keepers alike, these miniature leather books come in a multitude of colors. Filled with real pages, they’re also perfect for jotting down any favorite (mini) holiday memories.
3. Snow-capped LFLs
Almost as adorable as your real Little Free Library, these mini snowcapped LFLs are both a great holiday decoration and a reminder that the season really is all about giving — if you’re giving the gift of free literature, even better.
4. Bookish Mouse
Celebrate the season — and your love of reading — with this wintery, felt mouse, enjoying a book of his own.
5. Wintery Garland
"My French Christmas Tree" Christmas Garland
This handmade, pine tree garland is constructed out of well-loved, vintage (and French!) classics, mounted on ivory cardstock and strung with cotton thread. Beautiful and oh-so-wintery.
6. Bright Angel
Handcrafted from coiled, recycled printed materials, this ornament hails all the way from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam — and your purchase goes directly towards supporting the efforts of the woman who made it. A holiday decoration that gives back is the best kind.
7. "I Cannot Live Without Books"
Embroidered Book Quote Ornament
This light-catching stack of red, green, and gold books is embroidered with Thomas Jefferson’s famous quote to John Adams, “I cannot live without books”. Us neither.
8. "Live, Love, Read"
Simple and elegant, this clear glass ornament features what is basically a book lover’s mantra: “live, love, read”.
9. A Harry Potter Holiday
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone™ 20th Anniversary Ornament
Celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter obsession with Hallmark’s signature Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 20th Anniversary Ornament — designed to look just like the novel that started it all.
10. S'More Books, Please
S'Mores Snowman Book Club Ornament
Few things say “holiday cheer” like roasting some smores over an open fireplace. This snowy, s’mores-y snowman is camped out next to a stack of colorful hardcover books. Basically everything we love, in one festive ornament.
11. Bookish Baubles
Book Lovers Holiday Tree Ornaments
These handmade to order set of four holiday pinecones are uniquely constructed from the pages of a variety of books.
12. TBR-Inspired
If holidays aren’t the time to work your way through that TBR pile, I don’t know what is. This stack of books will remind you to get to it — once you’re done trimming your tree.
13. Vintage Holiday Books
Giving loved books new life, this glass and paper ornament is hand constructed from recycled, vintage books.
14. "Read!"
Read a Good Book Hallmark Ornament
Like you could ever forget to read… But, just in case, this Hallmark ornament will remind you: an open book with a friendly reminder to open some books this holiday season.
15. Hogwarts House Holiday
Because you can never show enough Harry Potter love — any time of the year — these handcrafted ornaments are designed from the pages of J.K. Rowling’s novels themselves and come in your favorite Hogwarts House colors.
16. Teetering TBR
I don’t know about you, but this precariously stacked pile of books looks strikingly similar to my own TBR pile…
17. Bookish Party Dots
Made from recycled print materials and handmade by fairly-paid women artisans, this party dots garland is perfect for brightening up your holiday décor — and perfect for keeping up all year long.
18. "Oh the Places You'll Go"
Oh the Places You'll Go Ornament
Inspired by what is definitely the best Dr. Seuss book of all time (aka: All The Places You’ll Go) this glass and paper ornament is whimsical, bright, and totally bookish.
19. Vintage Santa Book Covers
Vintage Inspired Santa Book Christmas Ornament
Made to look like vintage Christmas books, these mini books are made of wood and perfect for trimming your tree, stringing a garland, or any other creative use you can find for them this holiday season.
20. Hogwarts House Pride
Personalized Harry Potter House
Show your Hogwarts House pride AND your Harry Potter love with these adorable, personalized Harry Potter House ornaments. Custom-made to resemble you (or anyone on your holiday gift list!) decked out in a scarf of your House colors.